Wisconsin football: depth chart and injury report for Nebraska game

Heading into the stretch run of the season, the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers don’t have any new additions to their weekly injury report for the first time in a couple of weeks. The only changes to the depth chart are minor as well. Hey, that’s good!

As if we needed to be told this, but Braelon Allen is now the No. 1 running back and Brady Schipper will serve as his primary backup. ILB Mike Maskalunas, who has missed multiple games, is still listed as “questionable” but has been reinserted into his backup role on the depth chart.

#Badgers depth chart:

*Allen No. 1, Schipper No. 2 tailback

*Maskalunas, who is questionable, back on depth chart as a No. 2 ILB

*Danny Davis III now No. 1 punt returner pic.twitter.com/AmgTTtT6tW — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) November 15, 2021

Lastly, starting WR Danny Davis III is now also listed as the starting punt returner, with CB Dean Engram listed as the backup. CB Semar Melvin is still listed as questionable but has his place on the depth chart in tact too. OLB Spencer Lytle remains questionable as well, with WR A.J. Abbott and TE Hayden Rucci listed as “out” for the game against the Huskers.

#Badgers Week 12 injury report.



Forgot to mention this on Saturday but reserve Marty Strey also out for remainder of the season pic.twitter.com/PMsbLJDFBm — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) November 15, 2021

Tight end depth remains an issue for UW with Rucci “out” and Clay Cundiff, Cole Dakovich and Cam Large all already out for the season.