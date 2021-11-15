 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wisconsin football: depth chart and injury report for Nebraska game

For the first time in a few weeks, there are no major injuries to report on!

By Drew Hamm
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 06 Nebraska at Wisconsin Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Heading into the stretch run of the season, the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers don’t have any new additions to their weekly injury report for the first time in a couple of weeks. The only changes to the depth chart are minor as well. Hey, that’s good!

As if we needed to be told this, but Braelon Allen is now the No. 1 running back and Brady Schipper will serve as his primary backup. ILB Mike Maskalunas, who has missed multiple games, is still listed as “questionable” but has been reinserted into his backup role on the depth chart.

Lastly, starting WR Danny Davis III is now also listed as the starting punt returner, with CB Dean Engram listed as the backup. CB Semar Melvin is still listed as questionable but has his place on the depth chart in tact too. OLB Spencer Lytle remains questionable as well, with WR A.J. Abbott and TE Hayden Rucci listed as “out” for the game against the Huskers.

Tight end depth remains an issue for UW with Rucci “out” and Clay Cundiff, Cole Dakovich and Cam Large all already out for the season.

