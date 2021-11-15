B5Q Blogopean Union: men’s AND women’s cross country are headed to NCAA Championships

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

Poor Isaac Guerendo.

As someone who doesn’t like heights at all, this video was still exciting to watch...through my fingers.

Ever wondered what it would look like to parachute down into Camp Randall Stadium? Yes? No?



Either way, this is worth a watch! pic.twitter.com/neqE4KB2GI — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) November 13, 2021

Both the men’s and women’s cross country teams will be automatically heading to the NCAA Championships after both finishing second in the Great Lakes Regional over the weekend.

The women locked in their NCAA spot in a dominant fashion with PRs across the board! pic.twitter.com/htcGsaeZQ2 — Wisconsin Track & Field (@BadgerTrackXC) November 12, 2021

Oh and btw, all six men ran a PR too! pic.twitter.com/f9H5IXtuqW — Wisconsin Track & Field (@BadgerTrackXC) November 12, 2021

Badgers alum Kristen Campbell had an excellent international debut for Team Canada, allowing zero goals against Finalnd.

The No. 23 Wisconsin wrestling team brought home a win from La Crosse this weekend after the Battle of the Bluffs. Did you know that Little Rock (Ark.) wrestles in the Pac-12? Neither did I!

NCAA Division I - Wisconsin 32, Little Rock (Ark.) 13

125 Jayden Carson (Little Rock) won by forfeit

133 Jaylen Carson (Little Rock) won by decision (5-4) over Ethan Rotondo (UW)

141 Joseph Zargo (UW) won by decision (10-4) over Conner Ward (Little Rock)

149 Austin Gomez (UW) won by fall (6:42) over Joseph Bianchi (Little Rock)

157 Garrett Model (UW) won by major decision (16-4) over Chase Tebbets (Little Rock)

165 Dean Hamiti (UW) won by decision (4-3) over Tyler Brennan (Little Rock)

174 Triston Wills (Little Rock) won by major decision (10-0) over Kevin Meicher (UW)

184 Chris Weiler (UW) won by tech. fall (18-0, 2:38) over Tanner Mendoza (Little Rock)

197 Braxton Amos (UW) won by tech. fall (18-2, 3:00) over Brooks Sacharczyk (Little Rock)

285 Trent Hillger (UW) won by fall (2:42) over Josiah Hill (Little Rock)

The women’s soccer team beat Butler in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday and would move on to play No. 2 seed UCLA in the next round...right?

WRONG! UCLA was upset by UC-Irvine, 1-0, and now the Badgers get to host a second round match in the NCAA Tournament! Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. CT on Friday (11/19) and J.J. will have a match preview coming for you on Thursday.

Men’s Big Ten basketball scores from over the weekend

Western Michigan 46 - Michigan State 90

Western Kentucky 69 - Minnesota 73

Niagara 74 - No. 17 Ohio State 84

Northern Illinois 49 - Indiana 85

High Point 60 - Northwestern 90

UMKC 57 - Iowa 89

Indiana State 67 - No. 7 Purdue 92

Sam Houston State 65 - Nebraska 74

Arkansas State 53 - No. 11 Illinois 92

Vermont 57 - No. 21 Maryland 68

Merrimack 38 - Rutgers 45

Prairie View A&M 49 - No. 6 Michigan 77

Minnesota 87 - Princeton 80 (2OT)

Women’s Big Ten basketball scores from over the weekend

South Alabama 45 - Rutgers 64

Villanova 67 - No. 4 Maryland 88

Minnesota 66 - Arizona State 59 (OT)

St. Francis Brooklyn 46 - No. 11 Michigan 82

Niagara 65 - Michigan State 89

Fairfield 42 - Rutgers 48

Norfolk State 48 - No. 17 Ohio State 86

UCSB 46 - Northwestern 72

No. 4 Maryland 81 - James Madison 45

Western Michigan 62 - Purdue 70

Alabama A&M 33 - Nebraska 88

George Washington 32 - Minnesota 48

No. 9 Iowa 82 - Northern Iowa 61

Miami (Ohio) 65 - Illinois 72

No. 13 Kentucky 67 - No. 8 Indiana 88