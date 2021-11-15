B5Q Blogopean Union: men’s AND women’s cross country are headed to NCAA Championships

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).
- Poor Isaac Guerendo.
November 14, 2021
- As someone who doesn’t like heights at all, this video was still exciting to watch...through my fingers.
Ever wondered what it would look like to parachute down into Camp Randall Stadium? Yes? No?— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) November 13, 2021
Either way, this is worth a watch! pic.twitter.com/neqE4KB2GI
- Both the men’s and women’s cross country teams will be automatically heading to the NCAA Championships after both finishing second in the Great Lakes Regional over the weekend.
The women locked in their NCAA spot in a dominant fashion with PRs across the board! pic.twitter.com/htcGsaeZQ2— Wisconsin Track & Field (@BadgerTrackXC) November 12, 2021
Oh and btw, all six men ran a PR too! pic.twitter.com/f9H5IXtuqW— Wisconsin Track & Field (@BadgerTrackXC) November 12, 2021
- Badgers alum Kristen Campbell had an excellent international debut for Team Canada, allowing zero goals against Finalnd.
International Debut ✔️— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) November 13, 2021
Shutout ✔️
Congrats @soupy_35, excited for many more!
#OurGameIsBack pic.twitter.com/FBNh5T7isL
- The No. 23 Wisconsin wrestling team brought home a win from La Crosse this weekend after the Battle of the Bluffs. Did you know that Little Rock (Ark.) wrestles in the Pac-12? Neither did I!
NCAA Division I - Wisconsin 32, Little Rock (Ark.) 13
125 Jayden Carson (Little Rock) won by forfeit
133 Jaylen Carson (Little Rock) won by decision (5-4) over Ethan Rotondo (UW)
141 Joseph Zargo (UW) won by decision (10-4) over Conner Ward (Little Rock)
149 Austin Gomez (UW) won by fall (6:42) over Joseph Bianchi (Little Rock)
157 Garrett Model (UW) won by major decision (16-4) over Chase Tebbets (Little Rock)
165 Dean Hamiti (UW) won by decision (4-3) over Tyler Brennan (Little Rock)
174 Triston Wills (Little Rock) won by major decision (10-0) over Kevin Meicher (UW)
184 Chris Weiler (UW) won by tech. fall (18-0, 2:38) over Tanner Mendoza (Little Rock)
197 Braxton Amos (UW) won by tech. fall (18-2, 3:00) over Brooks Sacharczyk (Little Rock)
285 Trent Hillger (UW) won by fall (2:42) over Josiah Hill (Little Rock)
- The women’s soccer team beat Butler in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday and would move on to play No. 2 seed UCLA in the next round...right?
Got the job done last night#Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/AWVte72cqR— Wisconsin Soccer (@BadgerWSoccer) November 14, 2021
WRONG! UCLA was upset by UC-Irvine, 1-0, and now the Badgers get to host a second round match in the NCAA Tournament! Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. CT on Friday (11/19) and J.J. will have a match preview coming for you on Thursday.
- Is P.J. Fleck’s boat rowing in circles? The Daily Gopher is getting sick of the mediocrity.
- The Illinois men’s hoops team is running a deep bench through two games.
- The Maryland’s men’s hoops team is going to have an “electric” backcourt this year.
- The box score from Rutgers men’s basketball’s win over Merrimack might not look pretty, but it was probably just an aberration.
- What was the turning point in Michigan’s win at Penn State?
- Ohio State reeled in their top 2023 football prospect, a 5-star in-state safety. Phew, I was getting worried about them.
- Purdue women’s soccer is moving on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament thanks to high-scoring Sarah Griffin.
- Some more Scott Frost Discourse at Corn Nation.
- Michigan State and Ohio State will be the GameDay game this weekend.
- Iowa escaped Minnesota and retained Floyd of Rosedale.
- Penn State wrestling off to a predictable undefeated start.
- Stock report for Northwestern football after “the debacle in Madison.”
Men’s Big Ten basketball scores from over the weekend
Western Michigan 46 - Michigan State 90
Western Kentucky 69 - Minnesota 73
Niagara 74 - No. 17 Ohio State 84
Northern Illinois 49 - Indiana 85
High Point 60 - Northwestern 90
UMKC 57 - Iowa 89
Indiana State 67 - No. 7 Purdue 92
Sam Houston State 65 - Nebraska 74
Arkansas State 53 - No. 11 Illinois 92
Vermont 57 - No. 21 Maryland 68
Merrimack 38 - Rutgers 45
Prairie View A&M 49 - No. 6 Michigan 77
Minnesota 87 - Princeton 80 (2OT)
Women’s Big Ten basketball scores from over the weekend
South Alabama 45 - Rutgers 64
Villanova 67 - No. 4 Maryland 88
Minnesota 66 - Arizona State 59 (OT)
St. Francis Brooklyn 46 - No. 11 Michigan 82
Niagara 65 - Michigan State 89
Fairfield 42 - Rutgers 48
Norfolk State 48 - No. 17 Ohio State 86
UCSB 46 - Northwestern 72
No. 4 Maryland 81 - James Madison 45
Western Michigan 62 - Purdue 70
Alabama A&M 33 - Nebraska 88
George Washington 32 - Minnesota 48
No. 9 Iowa 82 - Northern Iowa 61
Miami (Ohio) 65 - Illinois 72
No. 13 Kentucky 67 - No. 8 Indiana 88
