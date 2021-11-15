Wisconsin football: bowl projections after Week 11

The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) are fresh off their sixth straight victory, with the Northwestern Wildcats being the latest victim, and are improving their potential bowl destination every week. UW is now in the top-20 of both traditional polls and will hear their new CFP ranking on Tuesday night.

As we take a look at the bowl projections, it becomes clear that many prognosticators have the Badgers heading to Tampa to play in the Outback Bowl. The Kentucky Wildcats and Mississippi State Bulldogs are the two most popular opponents for UW, while there is an Arkansas and a Texas A&M thrown in the mix as well.

I don’t know what Wisconsin did to the 247 Sports bowl predictions guy, but the Music City Bowl? Get it together, my man!