 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wisconsin football: bowl projections after Week 11

New, 1 comment

For the second straight week, the Outback Bowl seems to be the most likely destination for the Badgers.

By Drew Hamm
Outback Bowl Wisconsin v Auburn Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images

The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) are fresh off their sixth straight victory, with the Northwestern Wildcats being the latest victim, and are improving their potential bowl destination every week. UW is now in the top-20 of both traditional polls and will hear their new CFP ranking on Tuesday night.

As we take a look at the bowl projections, it becomes clear that many prognosticators have the Badgers heading to Tampa to play in the Outback Bowl. The Kentucky Wildcats and Mississippi State Bulldogs are the two most popular opponents for UW, while there is an Arkansas and a Texas A&M thrown in the mix as well.

I don’t know what Wisconsin did to the 247 Sports bowl predictions guy, but the Music City Bowl? Get it together, my man!

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...