Wisconsin football: UW keeps on moving up and the haters are furious

The No. 18 (CFP, which is the only ranking that matters) Wisconsin Badgers (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) are on a six game winning streak and have looked extremely impressive during it. The defense is firing on all cylinders, the offense is improving every week and we hardly notice the special teams which is exactly where they want to be.

The Big Ten West division, which is the best in football, is still real tight at the top and Wisconsin has a home game against Nebraska and a road game against Minnesota left this season to try and secure the title.

It's still tight at the top of the Big Ten West.



One team controls its destiny: @BadgerFootball. pic.twitter.com/ytfsognlxf — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 14, 2021

Here are our thoughts on the rest of the country!

The B1G

Ohio State —> No. 4 Coaches Poll, No. 5 AP Poll

Michigan State —> No. 8 Coaches Poll, No. 7 AP Poll

Michigan —> No. 7 Coaches Poll, No. 8 AP Poll

Iowa —> No. 14 Coaches Poll, No. 18 AP Poll

Wisconsin —> No. 20 Coaches Poll, No. 19 AP Poll

Penn State —> receiving votes Coaches Poll, receiving votes AP Poll

Purdue —> receiving votes Coaches Poll, receiving votes AP Poll

Nationwide musings

UTSA is 10-0. They won on Saturday against Southern Miss (in admittedly unimpressive fashion, but they still won) and then on Sunday they DROP two spots in the Coaches Poll?!?! What the hell is that? At this rate, the Roadrunners are going to be the first undefeated team to end the year unranked.

Can we give a quick shoutout to Baylor for ending The Oklahoma Charade? The Sooners have been booty all season and finally someone beat them. The Playoff committee, shockingly, has been correct about OU from the start and now there is no question that they stink and shouldn’t be discussed until next year.

KANSAS FANS ARE CHANTING S-E-C AT TEXAS.



Baylor and Kansas taunting Oklahoma and Texas. Imagine that happening… ever — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 14, 2021

Again, these polls are meaningless, but it’s extremely funny that Iowa is ranked ahead of Wisconsin in both polls (by six spots in the Coaches Poll!). I’m not mad. Don’t put in the newspaper that I got mad.

I think that Kansas should have received some votes for beating Texas, in Austin, for the first time in recorded human history. Former UW-Whitewater coach Lance Leipold is building something down there with the Jayhawks...keep your eye on them in two or three years.

Newcomers

AP Top-25: No. 21 Arkansas, No. 23 San Diego State, No. 24 Utah

Coaches Poll: No. 22 Arkansas, No. 23 San Diego State, No. 25 Utah

Drop outs

AP Top-25: No. 16 Auburn, No. 22 Coastal Carolina, No. 23 Penn State

Coaches Poll: No. 20 Auburn, No. 21 Coastal Carolina, No. 23 Penn State