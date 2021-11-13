QUICK RECAP: No. 18 Wisconsin dominates Northwestern 35-7

MADISON — The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) crushed the Northwestern Wildcats (3-7 overall, 1-6 Big Ten), 35-7 on Saturday afternoon en route to their sixth win in a row.

Coincidentally, freshman running back Braelon Allen recorded his sixth straight 100-yard game in the win, rushing 25 times for 173 yards and three touchdowns. Allen tied Anthony Davis’ school record in the game, for most consecutive games with 100+ rushing yards by a freshman, which Davis set in 2001.

Northwestern’s opening drive went for 19 plays and 82 yards and lasted for nearly eight minutes of the first quarter, but was cut short by a Caesar Williams interception in the end zone. It was the first of four interceptions by the Badgers defense in the game and was just the beginning of Wisconsin’s defensive domination.

Northwestern only managed to gain 239 yards in the game after picking up 82 on its first drive of the game.

Northwestern finished the game 3-of-13 on third down, and 1-of-3 on fourth down, with their only conversions coming on the opening drive. The Badger defense allowed zero points in the game, for the third time this season, as the only Northwestern points were scored on an A.J. Hampton Jr. 49-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Wisconsin’s offense was led by another balanced attack, as the Badgers compiled 497 yards in the game, gaining 229 yards through the air and 268 on the ground.

While Allen led the charge in the rushing attack, Graham Mertz continued his hot hand passing the ball. Mertz threw for over 200 yards for the second straight game, throwing for 216 yards, on 18-of-23 passing, while throwing two touchdown passes and one interception.

Danny Davis and Jake Ferguson each had a touchdown reception in the game.

Wisconsin hosts Nebraska (3-7 overall, 1-6 Big Ten) next Saturday, as they looks to continue their quest for a Big Ten West title.