GAME THREAD: No. 18 Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

It’s Game Day yet again, folks, and your No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) welcome perpetual Lego you step on in the middle of the night when you’re just trying to go to the bathroom team, the Northwestern Wildcats (3-6 overall, 1-5 Big Ten), to Camp Randall Stadium.

Since the game isn’t at Ryan Field, a place I’ve personally petitioned the Big Ten to never allow a game to be played at again, I like Wisconsin’s chances. I also like Wisconsin’s chances because the ‘Cats are kinda stinky this year.

We're not really cat people here...



(Unless that cat belongs to a Badger fan of course)



Kickoff at 11 a.m. from Camp Randall



ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/likqUHSvav — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 13, 2021

NU enters the game on a three-game losing streak, having been blown out by Michigan and Minnesota and playing a classic Northwestern Slog Game against Iowa (which ended 17-12, Iowa), and while the defense has improved throughout the season...the offense has not.

So, one thing to know about Parker’s advanced stat game previews (seen below) is that blue is good and red is bad. Well...there is a lot of red on Northwestern’s side and a LOT of blue on Wisconsin’s side. In fact, he predicts the ‘Cats to score ::squints:: just about 2/3rds of a point.

The ‘Cats have a good secondary who will give Graham Mertz problems, but hopefully this is a game where the Badgers won’t have to throw too much. NU also has a player on offense, WR Stephon Robinson, Jr., that has seven receptions of over 20 yards this season and will need to be watched by Caesar Williams and Faion Hicks on Saturday.

I’m skeptical that Robinson will have a better game against Wisconsin than All-America Purdue WR David Bell, but I’m grasping at straws here to say something nice about the Northwestern offense.

The staff is pretty confident that the Badgers will win against Northwestern, but as well all know, Pat Fitzgerald’s voodoo magic knows no bounds. Hopefully UW steps on the gas early and allows us some peace this morning.

Here are the staff predictions for the game:

Badgers are 24.5 point favorites per DraftKings (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

Tyler: 38-7, Wisconsin

Owen: 37-10, Wisconsin

J.J.: 31-7, Wisconsin

Belz: 30-3, Wisconsin

Rock: 29-12, Wisconsin (“Gonna be cold and dumb”)

Kevin: 35-10, Wisconsin

Ryan: 31-10, Wisconsin

Bremen: 34-8, Wisconsin

Drew: 34-10, Wisconsin

Jake: 17-3, Wisconsin

Neal: 24-10, Wisconsin

Here are the depth charts for Wisconsin and Northwestern:

And here is the updated injury/availibility report:

No surprises here, but a lengthy “out for season” list grows longer.