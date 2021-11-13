Week in review: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

We want to make sure you are completely and 100% ready for today’s game so we’ve linked every article we’ve written about Northwestern this week right here in this post! I know, I know, we are too good to you.
We will have a couple more posts later today including: a How To Watch post, a Game Thread, a Game Recap and Unit Grades. Ryan will be live from Camp Randall Stadium giving you all of the information about the game that you need.
- After their fifth straight win, the Badgers were ranked in the two traditional polls again.
- Bowl projections for UW after beating Rutgers.
- Early week depth chart and injury report for game against Northwestern.
- Braelon Allen is the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
- Paul Chryst erring and umming his way through his media availibility.
- How has Northwestern been doing this year?
- The Badgers moved up in the Playoff rankings.
- Keys to victory, three of them, against the Wildcats.
- One integral matchup that could make the game closer than the experts think.
- Tyler has been on a bit of a heater lately. Maybe check out his betting advice for the game!
- Starting RB Chez Mellusi is out for the year.
- Week 10 Power Rankings didn’t see a lot of movement in the Big Ten.
- Q&A with our pals from Inside NU and here are my answers to their questions.
- Viewing guide so you can plan out the rest of your Saturday after the Badgers game.
- Awesome column by Jake Dicker on Braelon Allen being The Man in the Wisconsin backfield now.
- There will be a bunch of recruits in town for the Badgers this weekend.
- Does Evanston, Ill. suck? Yes.
- The only Week 11 Big Ten football preview you need.
- SB Nation Reacts to Braelon Allen and Graham Mertz.
- How to watch/stream/listen to the game against the Wildcats on Saturday.
