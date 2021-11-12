Mega Friday Night Wisconsin Badgers Athletics Open Thread And Game/Match/Dual Previews!

This is one of the busiest sports nights for the Wisconsin Badgers that I can remember. On Friday night we have:

Volleyball vs. No. 9 Purdue

Women’s soccer vs. Butler in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

Men’s hockey at No. 15 Notre Dame

Wrestling vs. Little Rock at the Battle of the Bluffs in La Crosse

That’s not even including the men’s basketball game against Green Bay where Bo Ryan is being honored at halftime (or the USMNT vs. Mexico World Cup qualifier, but I’ll shout about that elsewhere). What I’m trying to say is, you’re going to need multiple screens tonight.

We have already set up a separate thread for the men’s hoops game here but use this thread to discuss the rest of the action that is going on in Badgerland on this cold and kind of snowy Friday night.

Volleyball

vs. No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers

streaming on BTN+

7 p.m. CT first serve

Here is a quick preview from Bremen!

After a Halloween day horror show loss for the Badgers, No. 4 Wisconsin (12-2 Big Ten, 20-2 overall) gets a shot at revenge Friday night against the No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers (10-4, 18-5) at the Field House in another huge match for UW in the conference title race.

Last time out against Purdue, the Badgers were blocked 16 times, seeing their offense hampered early and often to give the Boilermakers an early two-set lead. Freshman Julia Orzoł in particular struggled with the block early which seemed to dampen her confidence for long stretches of the match.

UW was able to bounce back, but not before the damage was done. The Badgers will hope their home cooking — Wisconsin is unbeaten in 30 straight games at the Field House — and solid performances against Northwestern and Iowa will give them a boost to beat Purdue and stay on top of the Big Ten standings.

This seems like an obvious call, but look for fifth year middle blocker Dana Rettke to do some damage early after she struggled last time out against PU, hitting for her lowest percentage of the season.

First serve is at 7:00 p.m. Central time in what will hopefully be a rocking Field House atmosphere.

Men’s hockey

at No. 15 Notre Dame

airing on NBCSN

puck drops at 6:30 p.m. CT

UW skates in its seventh and eight consecutive games against ranked opponents this weekend at No. 15 Notre Dame. UW’s prior six games came against No. 3 St. Cloud State (road), No. 2/3 Michigan (road) and No. 5 Minnesota (home). UW has gone 2-4-0 during that stretch.

Notre Dame posted a home sweep over Holy Cross, winning 5-2 and 4-1 last Thursday and Friday. They are 0-2 in Big Ten conference play, having dropped two games to Minnesota 4-1 and 3-2.

Wrestling

vs. Arkansas Little Rock, in La Crosse

streaming here

first grapple (???) at 7 p.m. CT

Battle of the Bluffs is here!



Still want tickets? Call 608-785-8616 (credit cards only) before noon or purchase at the door at @UWLAthletics @UWL_Wrestling



Live video streaming and stats: https://t.co/OSqFJWjJ5R pic.twitter.com/s4qhCwRBME — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) November 12, 2021

Women’s soccer

vs. Butler, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

streaming for free (!!!) on BTN+

kickoff is 6 p.m. CT