Wisconsin basketball recruiting: 2022 3-star SG Connor Essegian signs with UW

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team was always going to have a small 2022 class and, well, it doesn’t get much smaller than one player. On Friday afternoon, head coach Greg Gard announced that UW signed 2022 3-star SG Connor Essegian (Albion, Ind.) as the lone member of their recruiting class.

When he announced his commitment, Belz noted “Known primarily for his shooting prowess, he is very good at moving without the ball in his hands and has a quick shot release coming off of screens and on step-back jumpers from deep. However, he does have the ability to elevate and can finish around the basket strong as well.”

“Connor brings a unique skill set that Badger fans will appreciate. The first thing that stands out in his game is his elite shooting ability. He’s the type of player that will stretch the floor and knows how to move without the ball. He also has the ability to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim. Connor is confident, yet humble, which fits in well with our culture and something we take pride in. He’s shown that he understands what his strengths and weaknesses are, and he is ready and willing to put in the work. Connor is not only an excellent student in the classroom, but also a student of the game. He comes from a great family. Rich and Jody have done a great job raising Connor and his younger brother, Sam. We are so glad that they’ve decided to join our Badger Family.”

Connor Essegian

6-foot-4, 185 pounds, Guard

Albion, Ind. (Central Noble)