Wisconsin basketball recruiting: 2022 3-star SG Connor Essegian signs with UW

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team was always going to have a small 2022 class and, well, it doesn’t get much smaller than one player. On Friday afternoon, head coach Greg Gard announced that UW signed 2022 3-star SG Connor Essegian (Albion, Ind.) as the lone member of their recruiting class.
Pristine Prospect— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 12, 2021
Excited to announce @CEssegian is joining our Badger Family!
✒️ https://t.co/hLiXVlsRSN pic.twitter.com/06hDyaNx5p
When he announced his commitment, Belz noted “Known primarily for his shooting prowess, he is very good at moving without the ball in his hands and has a quick shot release coming off of screens and on step-back jumpers from deep. However, he does have the ability to elevate and can finish around the basket strong as well.”
Here is what Gard had to say about Essegian:
“Connor brings a unique skill set that Badger fans will appreciate. The first thing that stands out in his game is his elite shooting ability. He’s the type of player that will stretch the floor and knows how to move without the ball. He also has the ability to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim. Connor is confident, yet humble, which fits in well with our culture and something we take pride in. He’s shown that he understands what his strengths and weaknesses are, and he is ready and willing to put in the work. Connor is not only an excellent student in the classroom, but also a student of the game. He comes from a great family. Rich and Jody have done a great job raising Connor and his younger brother, Sam. We are so glad that they’ve decided to join our Badger Family.”
Connor Essegian
6-foot-4, 185 pounds, Guard
Albion, Ind. (Central Noble)
- A three-star recruit according to 247 Sports, Connor Essegian ranks as the 11th-best prospect in the state of Indiana in the Class of 2022.
- Heading into his senior season, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard is already Central Noble’s all-time leading scorer with 1,705 points, breaking a record that stood for 44 years.
- As a junior, Essegian led the Cougars to a 20-1 season averaging 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game, while shooting better than 41 percent from 3-point range.
- Essegian scored a school-record 44 points during an 81-71 victory against Churubusco in the conference tournament quarterfinals.
- As a sophomore, Essegian led Central Noble to its first NECC Tournament title in 50 years and the best season in program history (22-5 overall).
- Also as a sophomore, Essegian averaged 24.0 points (40% 3FG), 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. He scored a total of 648 points that sophomore season, which went down as the highest single-season scoring total in Noble County history.
Loading comments...