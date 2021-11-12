 clock menu more-arrow no yes

B5Q Blogopean Union: there are so many sports happening tonight

There is the first round of the women’s soccer NCAA Tournament; volleyball revenge match vs. Purdue; men’s hoops vs. Green Bay; men’s hockey at Notre Dame...sheesh!

By Drew Hamm
Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • After we write an article about how Frank Kaminsky is succeeding in an expanded role in Phoenix he goes out and has the best game of his career! Coincidence? I doubt it! Is Kaminsky the reason the Suns didn’t give Deandre Ayton the max extension??? People are wondering.
  • The Badgers will be honoring former head coach Bo Ryan during Friday night’s game against UW-Green Bay, which is cool because UW-Green Bay’s head coach is Will Ryan, Bo’s son.
  • It’s actually good if an entire conference’s worth of fans know what your name is as an official and dreads having you call their games. Big Ten basketball is back! Also, there ended up being a third double tech called in the Michigan/Buffalo game lmao.
  • PFF rankings are only good when they rate the players I like highly.
  • This is exciting for the women’s hockey tournament. More hockey is always better than less hockey imo.
  • While there was bad news on the injury front on Thursday with the announcement that RB Chez Mellusi is going to miss the rest of the season, starting RG Jack Nelson appears to be on track to play this weekend against Northwestern.
  • Congrats on your first win in Madison, coach!
  • The Badgers are at Notre Dame on Friday night AND on national TV (NBCSN).
  • Speaking of Wisconsin sporting events on Friday night, the volleyball team welcomes Purdue to the Field House and well...revenge is on everyone’s mind. Even these two guys who are sleeping. They are dreaming about revenge.
  • The wrestling team signed one athlete earlier this week during the early signing period. I don’t know about the Oregon high school wrestling scene, but winning state championships three times seems good, and not bad, to me.
  • The women’s soccer team embarks on their NCAA Tournament journey on Friday night at McClimon against Butler in the first round.

Men’s Big Ten basketball scores from Wednesday/Thursday nights

Buffalo 76 - No. 6 Michigan 88
Lehigh 70 - Rutgers 73 (OT)
Youngstown St. 59 - Penn State 75
George Washington 64 - No. 21 Maryland 71

Women’s Big Ten basketball scores from Wednesday/Thursday nights

Bucknell 48 - No. 17 Ohio State 71
No. 8 Indiana 86 - Butler 63
Purdue 79 - Western Kentucky 69
UIC 49 - Northwestern 72
Rider 69 - Penn State 83
Samford 54 - No. 9 Iowa 91
Prairie View A&M 47 - Nebraska 102

