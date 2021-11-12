B5Q Blogopean Union: there are so many sports happening tonight

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

After we write an article about how Frank Kaminsky is succeeding in an expanded role in Phoenix he goes out and has the best game of his career! Coincidence? I doubt it! Is Kaminsky the reason the Suns didn’t give Deandre Ayton the max extension??? People are wondering.

Any surprise here?



Tonight's @FanDuel Stat Line of the Game pic.twitter.com/4mfdiNZQRe — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 11, 2021

The Badgers will be honoring former head coach Bo Ryan during Friday night’s game against UW-Green Bay, which is cool because UW-Green Bay’s head coach is Will Ryan, Bo’s son.

Don't miss this Friday's game, as we welcome back Wisconsin's all-time winningest coach with a special halftime salute to Bo Ryan! pic.twitter.com/RDpRtOJ4pG — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 10, 2021

It’s actually good if an entire conference’s worth of fans know what your name is as an official and dreads having you call their games. Big Ten basketball is back! Also, there ended up being a third double tech called in the Michigan/Buffalo game lmao.

Bo Boroskis crew has given out two sets of double technicals already in Ann Arbor — Asher Low (@alow_33) November 11, 2021

PFF rankings are only good when they rate the players I like highly.

Lowest passer rating allowed among Big Ten CBs:



Cameron Brown: 37.6

Caesar Williams: 38.2

Denzel Burke: 45.2 pic.twitter.com/fZkuptuz6u — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 10, 2021

The highest-graded defenders in College Football pic.twitter.com/ZrGDVWoP4R — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 11, 2021

This is exciting for the women’s hockey tournament. More hockey is always better than less hockey imo.

The NCAA women's hockey tournament will expand from 8 to 11 teams. The women's hockey committee will decide whether the change will take effect this season or next. https://t.co/w7xC50iWmE — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) November 11, 2021

While there was bad news on the injury front on Thursday with the announcement that RB Chez Mellusi is going to miss the rest of the season, starting RG Jack Nelson appears to be on track to play this weekend against Northwestern.

Chryst says RG Jack Nelson has practiced this week and will be available for Saturday. — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 11, 2021

Congrats on your first win in Madison, coach!

"The future is a whole string of nows."



Congratulations to @marisamoseley on your first Badger victory. Here's to many more! pic.twitter.com/0E0mJsBabc — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) November 12, 2021

The Badgers are at Notre Dame on Friday night AND on national TV (NBCSN).

Speaking of Wisconsin sporting events on Friday night, the volleyball team welcomes Purdue to the Field House and well...revenge is on everyone’s mind. Even these two guys who are sleeping. They are dreaming about revenge.

Yo, we’re gonna need more energy from these two! https://t.co/7CaPTLDCBW — Kelly Sheffield (@KellyPSheffield) November 11, 2021

The wrestling team signed one athlete earlier this week during the early signing period. I don’t know about the Oregon high school wrestling scene, but winning state championships three times seems good, and not bad, to me.

This new Badger is official! ✍️



Welcome to the Wisconsin family @JamesRow_1!

Corvallis, Oregon

2021 Cadet World Team Silver Medalist

3x Oregon State Champion



Learn more https://t.co/XrKf7BlcS6#OnWisconsin | #JumpAround | #NSD2021 pic.twitter.com/fDFS6xcRl5 — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) November 10, 2021

The women’s soccer team embarks on their NCAA Tournament journey on Friday night at McClimon against Butler in the first round.

Get ready for our matchup against Butler tomorrow by reading the five things to know!https://t.co/BCpNaW7Kus — Wisconsin Soccer (@BadgerWSoccer) November 11, 2021

Men’s Big Ten basketball scores from Wednesday/Thursday nights

Buffalo 76 - No. 6 Michigan 88

Lehigh 70 - Rutgers 73 (OT)

Youngstown St. 59 - Penn State 75

George Washington 64 - No. 21 Maryland 71

Women’s Big Ten basketball scores from Wednesday/Thursday nights

Bucknell 48 - No. 17 Ohio State 71

No. 8 Indiana 86 - Butler 63

Purdue 79 - Western Kentucky 69

UIC 49 - Northwestern 72

Rider 69 - Penn State 83

Samford 54 - No. 9 Iowa 91

Prairie View A&M 47 - Nebraska 102