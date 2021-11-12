Wisconsin recruiting: a bunch of visitors will be in town for the Northwestern game

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

PWO offer sent out

2022 3-star LB Jackson Adams (Littleton, Colo.) was extended a preferred walk-on offer, per Jon McNamara, by the Badgers earlier this week. According to his 247 profile, the only school to offer him a scholarship so far is Northern Colorado although a number of Ivy League schools, Duke, Maryland and other FCS schools have shown interest.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 227 pounds, Adams is listed as the No. 202 LB in the country by 247 Sports and the No. 17 player in Colorado. This seems like a great guy to get on a PWO offer, and he has already visited Madison this season so maybe this was all he was waiting for before making a decision.

Recruits in town for Northwestern game

There are a number of prospects visiting Madison this weekend for the Northwestern game, not the least of which is 2023 3-star QB J.J. Kohl (Ankeny, Iowa). The Badgers have not offered Kohl yet, but you could see the 6-foot-6 prospect potentially earning one this weekend. Unrelated, but his dad is the director of Kohl’s Kicking Camp.

Class of 2023 QB JJ Kohl plans to visit Wisconsin 11/13 and Iowa 11/20 https://t.co/9pr4RaAXnY @JJKohl3 @McNamaraRivals — Blair Sanderson (@BlairRIVALS) November 10, 2021

Speaking of quarterbacks, 2023 QB Drew Viotto (Walled Lake, Mich.) will also be in town this weekend. He has offers from a handful of MAC teams and Syracuse, but no Badgers offer yet.

2023 ILB Ethan Doucette (Kimberly) will be back on campus for the Northwestern game. He doesn’t have any offers yet, and would probably be a Wisconsin PWO target, but he is receiving interest from North Dakota, North Dakota State, Central Michigan and Miami (Ohio).

2023 ATH Zander Rockow (Eau Claire) is coming back to Madison as well. The RB/LB is also receiving interest from Iowa and Minnesota among other smaller schools in the midwest.

Thank you @BadgerFootball for the game day invite! pic.twitter.com/AOW6CohsKP — Zander Rockow (@RockowZander) November 8, 2021

Other players who will be in town are 2023 RB Anthony Hall (Wilmot), 2023 ATH Briggs Bartosh (Riverside, Mo.) and 2023 OL/DL Thomas Paasch (Green Bay).

Men’s basketball signing day update

I’m shocked that no one has brought this up yet in the comments, but perhaps everyone is just being cool about it? The one member of Wisconsin’s men’s 2022 hoops class, SG Connor Essegian, didn’t sign his letter of intent on Wednesday but that’s because he’s doing it at a ceremony on Friday afternoon! We’ll have a post up about his commitment after it happens.