College football viewing guide: Week 11

College football is back, and that means our college football viewing guide is back to help you navigate the busy schedule ahead.

Each week we will do the heavy lifting, and figure out the top games that will be playing during each television window across college football. Week 11 has some intriguing matchups that could shake up conference title hopes for teams across the country.

Let’s dive in.

Thursday, November 11

North Carolina (5-4) at No. 21 Pittsburgh (7-2) —> 6:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

This game should provide some scoring fireworks as quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell square off. Both teams can score quickly through the air, so expect a shootout as North Carolina hopes to build off of their win over Wake Forest and become bowl eligible.

Friday, November 12

No. 5 Cincinnati (9-0) at South Florida (2-7) —> 5 p.m. CST on ESPN2

Cincinnati is once again a heavy favorite, but they have had some close calls the past few weeks. South Florida has struggled this year, but then again so did Tulsa who nearly took Cincinnati to overtime. Eventually Cincy has to start winning these games with authority if they want to be taken more seriously as a CFP contender.

Wyoming (5-4) at Boise State (5-4) —> 8 p.m. CST on FS1

Neither of these teams have been overly impressive this season, but if you are in the mood for some decent Mountain West football played on a blue turf you are in luck.

Saturday, November 13

Morning games

Northwestern (3-6) at No. 18 Wisconsin (6-3) —> 11 a.m. CST on ESPN2

The Badgers will look to make it six straight wins on Saturday, and get revenge from a year ago. Northwestern has been bad this year, but these two teams tend to play in close games of late. As a Badgers dedicated blog, this is the top game for Wisconsin fans.

No. 6 Michigan (8-1) at Penn State (6-3) —> 11 a.m. CST on ABC

Penn State has lost three of their last four games, but you have to imagine they will be up for a big game against Michigan. The Wolverines have only one loss and still control their own destiny for the College Football Playoff, can PSU knock them off?

No. 8 Oklahoma (9-0) at No. 13 Baylor (7-2) —> 11 a.m. CST on FOX

Both Oklahoma and Baylor are trying to stay near the top of the Big 12 standings. The Sooners currently lead the conference, but they have the hardest stretch of their season ahead of them, Baylor included. If Dave Aranda and Bears manage to slow down Oklahoma, this game could get very interesting.

Other morning games of interest:

Mississippi State at No. 17 Auburn on ESPN at 11 a.m. CST

Rutgers at Indiana on BTN at 11 a.m. CST

Afternoon games

No. 19 Purdue (6-3) at No. 4 Ohio State (8-1) —> 2:30 p.m. CST on ABC

Purdue has defied the odds this season, and they enter this weekend’s game against Ohio State with a chance to knock off their third top-5 team of the season. The Boilermakers find some magic in these big games, can they do it again against the Buckeyes?

Minnesota (6-3) at No. 20 Iowa (7-2) —> 2:30 p.m. CST on BTN

This game has a lot on the line for Wisconsin fans. In a perfect world they would both lose, but regardless one of the two teams tied with the Badgers atop the Big Ten standings must fall.

Other afternoon games of interest:

No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee on CBS at 2:30 p.m. CST

Miami at Florida State on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. CST

Maryland at Michigan State on FOX at 3 p.m. CST

Primetime games

No. 11 Texas A&M (7-1) at No. 15 Ole Miss (7-2) —> 6 p.m. CST on ESPN

Neither Texas A&M or Ole Miss are expected to win the SEC West, but there is still a path for the Aggies if Alabama manages to lose during the regular season. Regardless of the implications, this should be a good game.

No. 16 NC State (7-2) at No. 12 Wake Forest (8-1) —> 6:30 p.m. CST on ACCN

The matchup between NC State and Wake Forest doesn’t get as much hype but it could be really fun. Both teams possess quarterbacks that like to throw it around, and they are 1-2 in the ACC Atlantic standings right now. Expect a high scoring affair.

Other primetime games of interest:

No. 9 Notre Dame at Virginia on ABC at 6:30 p.m. CST

Arizona State at Washington on FS1 at 6 p.m. CST

No. 25 Arkansas at LSU on SECN at 6:30 p.m. CST

TCU at Oklahoma State on FOX at 7 p.m. CST

After dark

Washington State (5-4) at No. 3 Oregon (8-1) —> 9:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

Oregon was able to eventually pull away from Washington last week, but it was closer than anticipated for the first half. Washington State parted ways with head coach Nick Rolovich and have been playing better ever since. Maybe they can spoil Oregon’s CFP hopes?