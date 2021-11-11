Wisconsin basketball recruiting: Marisa Moseley inks four new players in 2022 class

The most important thing that Marisa Moseley will have to do if she wants to achieve her goal of turning the Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball program around is raise the talent floor of the team significantly.

On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for 2022 recruits, she started to do that. Wisconsin signed four players, two of who are ranked in the top-100 by the espnW Hoop Gurlz recruiting rankings, in Moseley’s first class from around the Midwest and Canada.

Introducing the Class of 2026✍️✅



We are thrilled to welcome our four signees into the Badger family!



: https://t.co/KU1C6NHgvg#OnWisconsin #BabyBadgers pic.twitter.com/C7oqFWlSrg — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) November 10, 2021

“I am thrilled to introduce Wisconsin Women’s Basketball’s class of 2026,” Moseley said. ”Each of these dynamic young women are the epitome of what a Badger women’s basketball player embodies. They are all hardworking, team-first winners who are also fantastic role models and future leaders. These four are exactly what college athletics is all about. They all come to Madison from their own unique walks of life and will come together under one roof with the same goal in mind—to win championships!”

“Throughout their respective recruiting processes, we discussed what it would mean to become a member of this program and what expectations I not only had for them as players, but for us collectively as a team. They all believe in my vision for this team and understand what they can do individually to make it a reality! I feel honored to coach them and cannot wait to get started,” Moseley added.

Here are the bios for all four recruits, courtesy of Wisconsin Athletics:

Lily Krahn

5-foot-9, Guard

Hometown: Prairie du Chien, Wis.

School: Prairie du Chien Senior High School

B5Q commitment post: right here

Four-star recruit and ranked No. 97 overall by espnW HoopGurlz

Ranked No. 94 by ASGR Basketball

2020-21 AP and WBCA All-State

2019-20 WBCA All-State

2020-21 Southwest Conference Player of the Year

Two-time all-area

Aided her team to three regional titles and one conference championship

Also earned all-conference honors in volleyball and softball

Member of the National Honor Society

Four-time High Honors recipient

Currently has 1,170 points / 284 rebounds / 188 assists / 199 steals

The Wisconsinite is officially a Badger



Introducing knockdown shooter and fierce competitor, Lily Krahn!#OnWisconsin | @4Lilyrae pic.twitter.com/rdEHFwgJIQ — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) November 10, 2021

Hear it from coach: “Lily grew up a lifetime Badger fan. She has worked tirelessly to become a knockdown shooter and phenomenal passer. Lily is a great teammate and makes everyone around her better. Do not be fooled by her stoic appearance on the court—she is a fierce competitor who will quickly become a home-town favorite!”

Tessa Towers

6-foot-5, Center

Hometown: Batavia, Ill.

School: Batavia High School

B5Q commitment post: right here

Averaged 17.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 2020-21

2020-21 all-state

2020-21 IBCA All-State Special Mention

2020-21 Unanimous DuKane all-conference

2020-21 all-area

2019-20 all-conference

With her club program, won Blue Star Basketball league in summer 2021

Batavia Bulldog turned Wisconsin Badger



Excited to welcome a dominant and skilled center, Tessa Towers, to Wisconsin! #OnWisconsin | @tessatowers1 pic.twitter.com/dBDso9wVhk — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) November 10, 2021

Hear it from coach: “Tessa is a powerhouse whose game has just scratched the surface. She has worked extremely hard over the past year and a half, and has made herself into a dominant post player. With incredible skill to go with both great hands and feet, I look forward to working with her every day and am so excited she is on our team!”

Savannah White

6-foot-2, Guard

Hometown: St. Paul, Minn.

School: DeLaSalle High School

B5Q commitment post: right here

Four-star recruit and ranked No. 90 overall by espnW HoopGurlz

Earned all-state honors

Earned all-conference honors

Led her team to the state tournament quarterfinals in 2021

Participated in the Top 150 Wooten Camp

Averaged 10.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and assists per game as a junior

Also earned honorable mention all-state honors in volleyball

Hear it from coach: “Savannah is a tremendously versatile forward who can play both inside and outside. Her athleticism and length make her a match-up nightmare for opponents. She is a competitor and has an incredible knack for rebounding and finishing around the rim. I cannot wait to get her on the court and see the impact she is able to make.”

Serah Williams

6-foot-4, Forward

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

School: A.N. Myer Secondary School / Niagara Prep

B5Q commitment post: right here

Currently averaging 18.7 points, 14.3 rebound, 2.4 block and 2.2 steals per game in her senior year campaign

Led Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association (OSBA) in blocks in 2019-20

Did not compete scholastically or at the club level in 2020-21 due to COVID-19

Averaged 9.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 2.2 steals per game in 2019-20

Moved to Toronto from Brooklyn, New York in 2018

From the 6 to the 608



Excited to welcome three level scorer and low post presence, Serah Williams, to the Badger Family!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/6gpGsLomg6 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) November 10, 2021

Hear it from coach: “Serah’s future as a Badger is going to be special. She has great hands, runs the floor with ease, and can score from all three levels. Her ability to anticipate where the ball is coming off the rim and her desire to compete will be great additions to our front line! I am ecstatic to have her as a part of our program.”

This is a well-rounded class that has future contributors at every position on the court. While Moseley has only won one game on the court so far, she’s doing an excellent job off the court in trying to get Wisconsin to be more competitive.