Wisconsin volleyball recruiting: Ella Wrobel signs for the 2022 class

Wisconsin Badgers volleyball has recently become one of the top programs in the country, and a consistent benchmark of success in one of the toughest conferences in the nation.

A big part of that is the talent found by head coach Kelly Sheffield, and his coaching staff, from all across the country and world, with young players — like freshmen Julia Orzoł, Anna Smrek and Lauren Jardine, who have all had solid contributions this year — ready to slide into the team and compete right away.

On Wednesday morning, the Badgers announced that outside hitter Ella Wrobel signed with the cardinal and white, and she will officially join the team as part of the 2022 class.

Great Morning. We have a new member of the family to announce.



Welcome to the Team, Ella Wrobel (@ellawrobell)!!!



Read more about her here: https://t.co/4C8aaR6Vra pic.twitter.com/nsjWnn9yZ7 — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) November 10, 2021

Wrobel, a 6-foot-4 outside from Plainfield, Ill. has earned all sorts of accolades for her play in high school and was ranked the best player in Illinois by MaxPreps.com and No. 11 best in the country.

Wrobel was also named as an alternate for the U18 National Team. She helped guide her club team, Sports Performance Volleyball Club, to a second place finish at the 2021 AAU National Championships. That club also produced Wisconsin greats like Lauren Carlini, Tiffany Clark and Molly Haggerty.

Wrobel had already committed to Wisconsin back in June 2020, but told Madison.com she “got chills” during a visit in October when she realized that she would soon be out there competing next year.

Wrobel will be competing with a host of other talented outside hitters like Orzoł, Jardine and sophomore Jade Demps.

But the top player in the state of Illinois will be the tallest listed outside hitter on the team, and gets really good swings down on the ball cross court. She also has versatility as a potential six-rotation option, and a decent serve from some of her highlights.

“Ella is a six-rotation player that can play either pin,” head coach Kelly Sheffield said. “She hits a heavy ball and can work the court. She’s one of the few attackers that may hit better from the back-row than the front-row.”

Our newest outside is gonna be good.



Named the best player in the state of Illinois by MaxPreps

Alternate on the 2021 U.S. Girls U18 National Team

2021 VolleyballMag Girls 25 Underclassmen to Watch

2021 AVCA High School All-Region

Three-time JVA All-National Team pic.twitter.com/Y8G3oTdhMU — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) November 10, 2021

She is currently the only player the Badgers are adding in the 2022 class. That could mean Sheffield will look for other options as transfers.

Congratulations to Ella on becoming a Badger!