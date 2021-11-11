Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 304: Northwestern Preview with Inside NU + Wisconsin Hoops Recap

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot to get to as we talk hoops and football to send you into the weekend. To start, we recap Wisconsin Men’s Basketball win over St. Francis (BK). In our conversation, we talk about what stood out and who impressed us in the season opener.

After that, we dive into our traditional game preview as Wisconsin football gets ready for Northwestern. To start, we talk about how Wisconsin’s offense will look to attack a struggling Northwestern defense. After that, we ponder if the defensive results will be much of the same that we’ve seen all season. Later, we get into our key matchups and score predictions for this Big Ten West contest. To finish things out we are joined by Dan Olinger of Inside NU to get an insider’s perspective on what has transpired at Northwestern this season. Enjoy!