How to watch Wisconsin football vs. Northwestern

The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) return home on Saturday morning to take on another Big Ten West opponent in the defending division champion Northwestern Wildcats (3-6 overall, 1-5 Big Ten). Needless to say, there will be a new West Division champion this year as things have not gone according to plan for the ‘Cats and head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

After a rocky start to the season, Wisconsin has rattled off five wins in a row and are only giving up an average of 7.4 points per game during their winning streak. The Badgers always seem to have trouble with the Wildcats, no matter the records, when the teams play at Ryan Field, so thankfully this year’s matchup takes place in the comfy confines of Camp Randall Stadium.

While we are still waiting to hear on whether or not starting running back Chez Mellusi will be able to suit up against NU, their run defense is so bad that it might be smart to hold Mellusi out for an extra week and let Braelon Allen, Julius Davis, Brady Schipper and company add to their season rushing totals.

WE SEE YOU BRAE! @BraelonAllen was named to the Freshman of the Year watch list! pic.twitter.com/smrLSCKcs5 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 9, 2021

How to watch/listen

TV: ESPN2, 11:00 a.m. CT, Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tiffany Blackmon

Streaming: ESPN app

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App), Satellite: Sirius/XM 83, Matt Lepay, Mike Lucas, Mark Tauscher, Patrick Herb

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis.

Weather: Madison, Wis. (cloudy and cold)

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -24

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

Fun facts (according to the media guides)