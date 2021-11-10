SB Nation Reacts: a couple of prop bet questions and will UW cover the large spread against NU on Saturday?

So, we like to think of ourselves as fair and balanced around here and that’s why we’ll present both sides of this argument for you. The Wisconsin Badgers are favored to beat the Northwestern Wildcats by 24 on DraftKings. That’s an awful lot of points for an offense that has only scored more than 24 points in four games this season.

However! Northwestern’s defense is, uh, pretty bad this year and they are extra bad against the run, something that Wisconsin has been doing quite well of late. Will the Badgers pour it on against Pat Fitzgerald’s Wildcats or will the mutual respect between Fitz and fellow boring person, Paul Chryst, win out and cause UW to call off the dogs?

We also want to know if y’all think freshman sensation RB Braelon Allen will rush for over 1,000 yards this season. Allen has five straight games of rushing for over 100 yards and may be in line for some extra carries if Chez Mellusi’s injury keeps him out of the lineup. The freshman from Fond du Lac has 661 yards and three regular season games to go. It doesn’t say this in the question, but that’s what we’re asking: will he break 1,000 yards before any postseason games. He’d have to average 113 yards per game against Northwestern, Nebraska and Minnesota to hit 1,000 exactly.

Can he do it?

Lastly, will Graham Mertz end the season with more passing touchdowns than interceptions? He has shown a much better ability to not throw the ball to the other team in the past couple of weeks, but every now and again he forces one. He currently has six TDs and eight INTs on the year. Northwestern’s pass defense is much better than their rush defense...will they be able to turn Mertz over?

Vote here and we’ll have the results for you on Friday!

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

