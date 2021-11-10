B5Q Blogopean Union: the Marisa Moseley Era starts tonight!

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).
- Pat Fitzgerald is a Wisconsin defense fanboy. You love to see it!
Pat Fitzgerald on the Wisconsin D:
"It's No. 1 in the country for a reason. They're veteran, they're tough, they're violent, they're well-coordinated...[Jim Leonhard] is an outstanding football coach and he's got absolutely phenomenal football players. Fun to watch as a fan."
- This seems like an obvious decision, but it’s nice to have your personal thoughts validated by others.
WE SEE YOU BRAE! @BraelonAllen was named to the Freshman of the Year watch list!
- Speaking of awards semifinalists, the impressive Matt Henningsen is still in the running to win the Burlsworth Trophy, given out annually to the best player in the country that started their career as a walk-on.
Congratulations to @matthenningsen... a @BurlsworthTrust semifinalist!
- After last weekend’s series split against Minnesota, Brock Caufield was named the Big Ten’s Third Star of the Week. He scored the game-tying AND game-winning goal on Friday night while notching an assist on Wisconsin’s lone goal on Saturday. This is his first career weekly honor and Wisconsin’s first since Brock’s brother Cole won one last March.
Feeling just like a Brockstar

Congrats @BrockCaufield

This week's B1G Third Star of the Week
Congrats @BrockCaufield
This week's B1G Third Star of the Week pic.twitter.com/gevns4Ix3G
- This is mesmerizing.
Davis brothers got us seeing double. ✌
- Freshman PG Chucky Hepburn was as advertised in the season opener. I know just about everyone has been saying this and it seems a little unfair to put this on a freshman, but Hepburn is a very good player and could make a significant difference in how well the Badgers do this season.
Badgers @ChuckyHepburn became just the 5th UW freshman to score in double figures in the season opener since 2000.— Patrick Herb (@PatrickHerb) November 10, 2021
▪️Devin Harris (20 in 2001)
▪️Brian Butch (10 in 2004)
▪️Josh Gasser (21 in 2010)
▪️Ben Carlson (13 in 2020)
▪️Chucky Hepburn (13 in 2021) pic.twitter.com/sVeW7SaYid
- It’s gameday for the women’s hoops team! Marisa Moseley’s crew opens their season against St. Thomas at the Kohl Center (6:30 p.m. CT, BTN+) for her first game in charge. We’ll have a recap up after the game.
Badger nation— We're so ready to see you tomorrow and all season long!
- Dana Rettke is one of the best athletes to come through Wisconsin. All the more reason you should take every opportunity to watch the volleyball team play as they head towards the NCAA Tournament.
Some facts on @dana_rettke's 6️⃣7️⃣8️⃣ career blocks:— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 9, 2021
1st among all active college players
3rd-most by B1G player since 2001
5️⃣ shy of breaking Heather Dodaro's @BadgerVB record pic.twitter.com/IUKOMjcxVz
- All the info you need if you’re heading to the women’s soccer NCAA Tournament first round match against Butler on Friday night.
We have some more info about Friday's NCAA game against Butler!
- https://t.co/uikZQgNh23#Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/7NmOghsVZq
- Hat trick highlights are always a good way to start your day.
Here's your reminder that #Badgers @DarylWatts19 posted a hat trick in UW's 8-1 win yesterday!
- The wrestling team has seven wrestlers ranked and is ranked No. 23 as a team. They are also ranked No. 18 in duals wrestling.
Wisconsin has 7️⃣ athletes ranked Not to mention,Wisconsin is ranked 2️⃣3️⃣ overall— Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) November 9, 2021
6️⃣ Trent Hillger (285)
9️⃣ Andrew McNally (174)
1️⃣0️⃣ Eric Barnett (125)
1️⃣7️⃣ Braxton Amos (197)
1️⃣8️⃣ Austin Gomez (149)
1️⃣8️⃣ Chris Weiler (184)
2️⃣5️⃣ Dean Hamiti (165) pic.twitter.com/dgK1TOJuTa
- Michigan State men’s hoops kept things close in the first half against Kansas during the Champions Classic, but couldn’t keep up in the second half.
- Lmao Penn State is still unranked by the CFP.
- Nebraska men’s basketball dropped their season opener to Western Illinois which is definitely something NO OTHER BIG TEN TEAM THAT THIS BLOG WRITES ABOUT HAS EVER DONE!
- Ohio State men’s hoops needed a buzzer beater from Zed Key to take down Akron on Tuesday night.
- Despite losing to Michigan State two weeks ago and having the same record, the Michigan Wolverines are now ahead of the Spartans in the newest CFP. Really good bit by the committee there.
- No. 4 Maryland women’s hoops looked as dominant as you’d expect in their season opening win.
- Indiana men’s basketball is entering a new era.
- The Minnesota Golden Gophers football team has a rival problem.
Men’s Big Ten basketball scores from Tuesday night
St. Francis Brooklyn 58 - Wisconsin 81
No. 3 Kansas 87 - Michigan State 74
Bellarmine 67 - No. 7 Purdue 96
Jackson State 47 - No. 11 Illinois 71
Akron 66 - No. 17 Ohio State 67
Quinnipiac 69 - No. 21 Maryland 83
Eastern Michigan 62 - Indiana 68
Eastern Illinois 56 - Northwestern 80
Western Illinois 75 - Nebraska 74
Kansas City 56 - Minnesota 71
Longwood 73 - Iowa 106
Women’s Big Ten basketball scores from Tuesday night
Longwood 67 - No. 4 Maryland 97
New Hampshire 50 - No. 9 Iowa 93
IUPUI 62 - No. 11 Michigan 67
North Carolina Central 56 - Illinois 73
Jacksonville 69 - Minnesota 66
Maine 50 - Nebraska 108
Morehead State 31 - Michigan State 93
Long Island University 66 - Penn State 85
St. Peter’s 38 - Rutgers 59
