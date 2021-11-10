 clock menu more-arrow no yes

B5Q Blogopean Union: the Marisa Moseley Era starts tonight!

Plus: Braelon Allen is one of the best freshmen in the country; Dana Rettke is one of the best Badgers of all time; and Brock Caufield is one of the best B1G men’s hockey players of the week!

By Drew Hamm
NCAA Basketball: St. Francis-NY at Wisconsin Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • Pat Fitzgerald is a Wisconsin defense fanboy. You love to see it!
  • This seems like an obvious decision, but it’s nice to have your personal thoughts validated by others.
  • Speaking of awards semifinalists, the impressive Matt Henningsen is still in the running to win the Burlsworth Trophy, given out annually to the best player in the country that started their career as a walk-on.
  • After last weekend’s series split against Minnesota, Brock Caufield was named the Big Ten’s Third Star of the Week. He scored the game-tying AND game-winning goal on Friday night while notching an assist on Wisconsin’s lone goal on Saturday. This is his first career weekly honor and Wisconsin’s first since Brock’s brother Cole won one last March.
  • This is mesmerizing.
  • Freshman PG Chucky Hepburn was as advertised in the season opener. I know just about everyone has been saying this and it seems a little unfair to put this on a freshman, but Hepburn is a very good player and could make a significant difference in how well the Badgers do this season.
  • It’s gameday for the women’s hoops team! Marisa Moseley’s crew opens their season against St. Thomas at the Kohl Center (6:30 p.m. CT, BTN+) for her first game in charge. We’ll have a recap up after the game.
  • Dana Rettke is one of the best athletes to come through Wisconsin. All the more reason you should take every opportunity to watch the volleyball team play as they head towards the NCAA Tournament.
  • All the info you need if you’re heading to the women’s soccer NCAA Tournament first round match against Butler on Friday night.
  • Hat trick highlights are always a good way to start your day.
  • The wrestling team has seven wrestlers ranked and is ranked No. 23 as a team. They are also ranked No. 18 in duals wrestling.

Men’s Big Ten basketball scores from Tuesday night

St. Francis Brooklyn 58 - Wisconsin 81
No. 3 Kansas 87 - Michigan State 74
Bellarmine 67 - No. 7 Purdue 96
Jackson State 47 - No. 11 Illinois 71
Akron 66 - No. 17 Ohio State 67
Quinnipiac 69 - No. 21 Maryland 83
Eastern Michigan 62 - Indiana 68
Eastern Illinois 56 - Northwestern 80
Western Illinois 75 - Nebraska 74
Kansas City 56 - Minnesota 71
Longwood 73 - Iowa 106

Women’s Big Ten basketball scores from Tuesday night

Longwood 67 - No. 4 Maryland 97
New Hampshire 50 - No. 9 Iowa 93
IUPUI 62 - No. 11 Michigan 67
North Carolina Central 56 - Illinois 73
Jacksonville 69 - Minnesota 66
Maine 50 - Nebraska 108
Morehead State 31 - Michigan State 93
Long Island University 66 - Penn State 85
St. Peter’s 38 - Rutgers 59

