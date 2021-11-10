B5Q Blogopean Union: the Marisa Moseley Era starts tonight!

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

Pat Fitzgerald is a Wisconsin defense fanboy. You love to see it!

Pat Fitzgerald on the Wisconsin D:



"It's No. 1 in the country for a reason. They're veteran, they're tough, they're violent, they're well-coordinated...[Jim Leonhard] is an outstanding football coach and he's got absolutely phenomenal football players. Fun to watch as a fan." — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) November 9, 2021

This seems like an obvious decision, but it’s nice to have your personal thoughts validated by others.

WE SEE YOU BRAE! @BraelonAllen was named to the Freshman of the Year watch list! pic.twitter.com/smrLSCKcs5 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 9, 2021

Speaking of awards semifinalists, the impressive Matt Henningsen is still in the running to win the Burlsworth Trophy, given out annually to the best player in the country that started their career as a walk-on.

After last weekend’s series split against Minnesota, Brock Caufield was named the Big Ten’s Third Star of the Week. He scored the game-tying AND game-winning goal on Friday night while notching an assist on Wisconsin’s lone goal on Saturday. This is his first career weekly honor and Wisconsin’s first since Brock’s brother Cole won one last March.

Feeling just like a Brockstar



Congrats @BrockCaufield



This week's B1G Third Star of the Week pic.twitter.com/gevns4Ix3G — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) November 9, 2021

This is mesmerizing.

Freshman PG Chucky Hepburn was as advertised in the season opener. I know just about everyone has been saying this and it seems a little unfair to put this on a freshman, but Hepburn is a very good player and could make a significant difference in how well the Badgers do this season.

Badgers @ChuckyHepburn became just the 5th UW freshman to score in double figures in the season opener since 2000.



▪️Devin Harris (20 in 2001)

▪️Brian Butch (10 in 2004)

▪️Josh Gasser (21 in 2010)

▪️Ben Carlson (13 in 2020)

▪️Chucky Hepburn (13 in 2021) pic.twitter.com/sVeW7SaYid — Patrick Herb (@PatrickHerb) November 10, 2021

It’s gameday for the women’s hoops team! Marisa Moseley’s crew opens their season against St. Thomas at the Kohl Center (6:30 p.m. CT, BTN+) for her first game in charge. We’ll have a recap up after the game.

Dana Rettke is one of the best athletes to come through Wisconsin. All the more reason you should take every opportunity to watch the volleyball team play as they head towards the NCAA Tournament.

Some facts on @dana_rettke's 6️⃣7️⃣8️⃣ career blocks:



1st among all active college players

3rd-most by B1G player since 2001

5️⃣ shy of breaking Heather Dodaro's @BadgerVB record pic.twitter.com/IUKOMjcxVz — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 9, 2021

All the info you need if you’re heading to the women’s soccer NCAA Tournament first round match against Butler on Friday night.

Hat trick highlights are always a good way to start your day.

Here's your reminder that #Badgers @DarylWatts19 posted a hat trick in UW's 8-1 win yesterday! pic.twitter.com/bkrsHczpam — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 8, 2021

The wrestling team has seven wrestlers ranked and is ranked No. 23 as a team. They are also ranked No. 18 in duals wrestling.

Wisconsin has 7️⃣ athletes ranked Not to mention,Wisconsin is ranked 2️⃣3️⃣ overall



6️⃣ Trent Hillger (285)

9️⃣ Andrew McNally (174)

1️⃣0️⃣ Eric Barnett (125)

1️⃣7️⃣ Braxton Amos (197)

1️⃣8️⃣ Austin Gomez (149)

1️⃣8️⃣ Chris Weiler (184)

2️⃣5️⃣ Dean Hamiti (165) pic.twitter.com/dgK1TOJuTa — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) November 9, 2021

