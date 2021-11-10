Badgers in the NFL: Week 9

- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor exploded for a season-high 172 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Colts’ Thursday night win over the Jets. He also tacked on two catches for 28 receiving yards in the game. Through nine weeks, Taylor trails only the injured Derrick Henry with 821 rushing yards on the season and has cemented himself as a top-five running back in the league.
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): The seven-year veteran turned a season-high 21 carries into 80 rushing yards and added 15 receiving yards on two catches in the Broncos’ win over the Cowboys. Gordon also found the end zone for the third straight game.
- Corey Clement, RB (Cowboys): Clement logged 22 total snaps (5 offensive, 17 special teams) and had one solo tackle in the Cowboys’ upset loss to the Broncos.
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Jaguars): With James Robinson inactive, Ogunbowale served as the Jaguars’ backup running back in Week 9. The former walk-on played 13% of offensive snaps and got two touches, one rush for one yard and a catch for four yards.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): The six-year veteran played seven offensive snaps and had one catch for three yards in the Steelers’ Monday night win over the Bears. Watt also played 66% of special teams snaps and notched one assisted tackle.
- Alec Ingold, FB (Raiders): Ingold logged 14 offensive snaps and hauled in all three of his targets for 28 receiving yards on Sunday. One of his catches ended with Ingold hurdling a guy, which was pretty cool:
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): Ramczyk started at right tackle and was on the field for every offensive snap in Week 9.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): The seven-year veteran started at right tackle and played all 78 offensive snaps in the Rams’ Sunday night loss to the Titans.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): Zeitler started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the Ravens’ overtime win over the Vikings.
- David Edwards, OG (Rams): Edwards started at left guard and was on the field for every offensive snap for the Rams in Week 9.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): The second-year pro started at center and played all 62 offensive snaps in the Cowboys’ loss to the Broncos.
- Alex Erickson, WR (Panthers): Erickson logged 10 total snaps (two offensive, eight special teams) and returned one punt for four yards in the Panthers’ loss to the Patriots.
- T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): To no one’s surprise, Watt had another monster game in the Steelers’ Monday night win over the Bears. The two-time All-Pro tallied three sacks, seven total tackles and a pass defended in Week 9. Watt is once again in the mix to win his first Defensive Player of the Year award this season and ranks second in the league with 11.5 sacks, in just seven games.
- Joe Schobert, LB (Steelers): The six-year veteran played 84% of defensive snaps and notched five total tackles for the Steelers in Week 9.
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel saw action on 74% of defensive snaps and finished with four tackles, one sack, and two quarterback hits in Miami’s win over the Texans.
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards followed up his 13-tackle performance a week ago with 12 tackles in the Eagles’ loss to the Chargers. The third-year pro played a season-high 96% of defensive snaps and seems to have earned an every-down role on Philadelphia’s defense.
- Ryan Connelly, LB (Vikings): The third-year pro played 64% of special teams snaps and notched one solo tackle in the Vikings’ loss to the Ravens.
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): Baun was on the field for 85% of special teams and recorded no tackles in Week 9.
Rookies
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT (Steelers): Loudermilk played 19% of defensive snaps in the Steelers’ win over the Bears on Monday night.
