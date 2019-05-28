On Tuesday night, 2020 offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini announced that he verbally committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.

ESPN, 247Sports composite and standalone rankings rate Bortolini as a three-star recruit, while Rivals currently designates him as a two-star prospect.

Along with Wisconsin, Iowa and Miami recently offering from the Power 5 conferences, Rivals reports 22 overall for Bortolini. Syracuse, three MAC schools and some Ivy League programs, among others, also pursued his collegiate services.

Bortolini, a Kewaunee, Wis., native, becomes the seventh player and the the sixth in-state standout to verbally commit for the 2020 class. He joins a current group of future Badgers that includes linemen Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig, Dylan Barrett and Ben Barten, wide receiver Chimere Dike and outside linebacker Cole Dakovich.

The lineman’s verbal commitment is the first one for Wisconsin since late January when Dike and Dakovich both announced their decisions within a day of each other.