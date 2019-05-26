On late Sunday afternoon, Wisconsin released an update on the condition of men’s basketball coach Howard Moore and his son, Jerell. Both survived a car accident in Michigan that resulted in the deaths of Moore’s wife and daughter.
Wisconsin initially released a statement earlier on Sunday morning with comments from head coach Greg Gard and athletic director Barry Alvarez, but provided another brief announcement later in the day:
Update on Coach Howard Moore
The Moore family would first like to express its gratitude for all of the prayers and well-wishes that have been showered upon them. Coach Moore is in stable condition in the ICU and his son, Jerell, is up and walking around. The family continues to ask for as much privacy as possible.
