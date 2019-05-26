A lot of rumblings have swirled regarding the potential destinations of Marquette transfer Sam and Joey Hauser in the recent week-plus. On Saturday, two reports came out that make it seem like the Wisconsin Badgers will not land the former Golden Eagles.

Both the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Jeff Potrykus and Wisconsin State Journal’s Jim Polzin published articles stating the brotherly duo were not heading to Wisconsin, but rather they appear to be splitting up to play college basketball elsewhere.

Potrykus noted one source, while Polzin stated that his sources said that the expectations were for Sam Hauser to go to defending national champion Virginia—with Joey staying in the Big Ten Conference to play for Tom Izzo at Michigan State. Polzin’s report even stated the decisions had already been made.

The interesting part here is from Potrykus’ article:

Several sources with knowledge of the recruitment process told the Journal Sentinel last month and again last week the brothers were planning to transfer to UW. Two sources told the Journal Sentinel the brothers informed the UW staff of that decision.

However, Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman tweeted this on Saturday night:

Sam and Joey Hauser to me on speculation they have already make decision:



“We hope to make a decision in the next few days, but a final decision hasn’t been made yet. ... and we never previously committed to Wisconsin.” — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 26, 2019

For now, the respective programs involved in recruiting the Hausers, along with the fanbases, will have to wait until their official announcements come forth. Both will have to sit next season, but Sam will have one year remaining while Joey would have two left of eligibility.

Currently heading into the 2019-20 season, head coach Greg Gard will only have nine scholarship players in his program with the spring transfers of 2018 signees Taylor Currie and Tai Strickland.