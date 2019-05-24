Wisconsin offers two more 2020 recruits

The Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff continues to dish out offers to high school recruits in the current 2020 recruiting cycle.

Earlier this week, we wrote about two wide receivers from the state of Hawaii receiving opportunities to play inside Camp Randall Stadium, and on Wednesday, a standout defensive lineman from Texas placed UW as one of his top eight programs.

Now let’s take a look at two new 2020 offers from Thursday from familiar areas where Wisconsin has seen previously success from.

WR Brenden Rice

Character goes a long way‼️ Blessed and thankful to receive an offer to continue my Academic and Athletic career at The University of Wisconsin‼️ #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/rMLHzpMnPq — Brenden Rice (@BrendenKhalil) May 23, 2019

Earlier on Thursday, the Chandler, Ariz. (Hamilton), wide receiver tweeted the offer from UW. Rivals designates him as a four-star wide out, while 247Sports and ESPN rate him a three-star prospect.

Rivals reports 22 offers for Rice that includes Power 5 opportunities from Oregon, Arizona State, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC, among others. The recruiting service also notes a visit up to Eugene in April.

Does that high school sound familiar? Why yes, because redshirt junior defensive end Garrett Rand hails from the same program.

Does the last name also sound familiar? That would be because he is the son of former NFL great, wide receiver Jerry Rice.

TE/DE/ATH Cody Stufflebean

Thankful to have received an offer from the University of Wisconsin. @McNamaraRivals @CoachGilmoreUW pic.twitter.com/HMTA9wATdW — Cody Stufflebean (@Cstuffs_4) May 23, 2019

Rivals lists Stufflebean as a three-star weak side defensive end, while 247Sports designates him as an athlete. In a tweet, BadgerBlitz.com’s Jon McNamara called Stufflebean a tight end.

Both recruiting services note seven offers for the McPherson, Kan., native, and Wisconsin and Virginia Tech appear to be the only Power 5 programs currently vying for Stufflebean’s collegiate services.

If you subscribe to BadgerBlitz.com, McNamara reports an official visit is already set up ($).

Wisconsin has found success in finding players from the state of Kansas, with the list including defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, tight end Clay Cundiff, and yes, quarterback Graham Mertz.