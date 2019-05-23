#AGTG This is my Top 8... Thank you to every school that has recruited me #15Era ( Recruitment still open ) pic.twitter.com/hFVobthKc5

Good news for the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff, as 2020 recruit Robert Wooten released his top eight programs on Wednesday night. UW, along with Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Missouri, SMU, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech, made the cut.

Wisconsin initially offered Wooten in late April, and both 247Sports and Rivals currently report 20 offers overall for the Stafford, Tex., product. Both recruiting services designate him as a three-star weak side defensive end. Along with his top eight schools, Houston, Kansas, Syracuse, Utah and Vanderbilt also all reportedly extended opportunities to play at the next level.

According to an interview with BadgerBlitz.com’s Jon McNamara ($) from early May, the offer would result in Wooten taking an official visit to Madison. For what it’s worth in his article, McNamara notes the prep standout as an outside linebacker.

Both recruiting services also report a visit to SMU on the weekend of May 3, though nothing has been reported yet for an official visit to Wisconsin.

The Badgers still hold tight with six verbal commitments for the 2020 class, but business could pick up this summer with official visitors lining up to take in the UW campus and facilities during June.