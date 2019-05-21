With spring football in the rearview mirror and fall camp not yet upon us, it is time to #embracedebate and look at what all the preseason rags are saying about this year’s Wisconsin Badgers football team.

There are a few things that you won’t need anyone to tell you: Jonathan Taylor is the best running back in the Big Ten (and possibly the country); a Wisconsin offensive lineman will be one of the five best in the conference, and Rutgers will struggle to field a full team, let alone get someone on a preseason all-conference team.

Athlon Sports knows all of these things to be true and, as such, have named three Badgers to their preseason All-B1G first-team. Taylor is obviously slotted in at running back with center Tyler Biadasz and tackle Cole Van Lanen joining him.

Tight end Jake Ferguson and linebacker Zack Baun were both named to the third-team. A couple of familiar names, for those of you who follow recruiting closely, show up on the all-conference teams as well. Michigan offensive lineman, and Wisconsin native, Ben Bredeson was picked for the first-team and Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry made the second-team.

Athlon Sports also decided to rank the presumed starting quarterbacks for the Big Ten this season, and well, Badger fans probably won’t be too surprised to see that Jack Coan is ranked 12th out of 14 signal callers. Coan is ahead of Artur Sitkowski of Rutgers and whoever ends up under center for Illinois (definitely a freshman, though). Michigan’s Shea Patterson was first and Ohio State’s Justin Fields, a former five-star Georgia transfer, was second.

Lastly, Athlon released a top-25 ranking (OF HOW THEY THINK THINGS WILL LOOK AFTER THE NATIONAL TITLE GAME, THEY WERE VERY CLEAR ON THIS) which included Wisconsin at No. 19.

The Big Ten was well represented with seven teams making the cut. The Badgers ranked the lowest of the conference programs, as the following schools were ahead of the them:

Iowa at No. 18, Nebraska at No. 17, Michigan State at No. 16, Penn State at No. 14, Ohio State at No. 5 and Michigan at No. 4.

I guess we are doing this whole “Michigan to the CFP” thing again, huh? Can’t wait to see them lose to the Buckeyes at The Big House.