Wisconsin offers two 2020 WR recruits from Hawaii

As we approach June and the likely start of a very busy recruiting month for Wisconsin with camps and official visits, reported offers continue to pop up from Paul Chryst’s coaching staff.

This time, two high school teammates from Hawaii tweeted out the news early this week. These two wide receivers come from the same program as Wisconsin linebacker target Nick Herbig, who himself will reportedly take an official visit to UW the weekend of June 7.

Can Wisconsin make some noise in these two recruits’ respective recruiting processes? That is yet to be determined, but it is interesting the Badgers have offered more projected wide receivers in this year’s class.

WR Matt Sykes

On early Monday evening, Sykes announced the offer via Twitter. His Hudl profile lists him at 6’4 and 200 pounds with a 4.66-second 40-yard dash and 35” vertical.

247Sports composite rankings, Rivals and ESPN all designate him as a three-star recruit, though 247Sports’ standalone ratings hail him as a four-star prospect, the No. 238 player overall and No. 48 wide receiver in the 2020 class.

247Sports and Rivals both report over a dozen offers for the Honolulu (St. Louis School) product, including opportunities from Oregon, Nebraska, Cal, Utah and Kansas State.

WR Roman Wilson

Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Wisconsin!! pic.twitter.com/2lmTjtSVfZ — Roman Wilson (@Trilllroman) May 21, 2019

From the same high school as Sykes, Roman tweeted his offer from Wisconsin later on Monday evening. His Hudl profile lists a 6’0, 180-pound frame with a 4.4 40-yard dash with a 3.9-second shuttle time.

247Sports composite and standalone rankings rate him as a four-star recruit, while Rivals and ESPN both hold him as a three-star standout.

Rivals lists 13 offers overall for Wilson from particular Power 5 programs like Arizona State, Cal, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington.