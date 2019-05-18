Wisconsin offers 2020 OL Tanor Bortolini

Extremely excited to announce that I have received an offer from @BadgerFootball !!!! Thank you @CoachJoeRudolph @CoachHaering and the rest of the staff!!!! pic.twitter.com/MaVGVjvC3x

Wisconsin already boasts four projected linemen as verbal commits in its 2020 class—three of which already hail from the Badger State. It appears the coaching staff has extended another opportunity to an in-state big man.

On Friday night, Kewaunee, Wis., offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini announced he received an offer from Wisconsin.

Based on Bortolini’s conversation with BadgerBlitz.com’s Jon McNamara, Wisconsin foresees him on the inside of the offensive line as a center or guard.

Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, a two-star by Rivals, the latter recruiting service reports 20 offers for Bortolini. Based on Rivals’ listing, Syracuse appears to be the other Power 5 offer currently for him while Air Force, three MAC schools (Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, Western Michigan) and Temple are other programs vying for his collegiate services.

If you have a subscription, 247Sports’s Allen Trieu also caught up with Bortolini after the offer was announced ($).

Wisconsin still holds six verbal commitments for the class of 2020 from the following players, with five of six come from within the state: