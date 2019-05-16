Earlier this week, B5Q highlighted five prospects offered by the Wisconsin Badgers in recent times. Since then, the coaching staff offered two more opportunities this week to out-of-state recruits who are in this current recruiting cycle.

As a reminder, UW currently holds six verbal commitments for the class of 2020, five of whom hail from the state of Wisconsin. In the next month with official visits forthcoming from other high school prospects, it should be interesting who joins projected linemen Trey Wedig, Jack Nelson, Dylan Barrett and Ben Barten, wide receiver Chimere Dike and outside linebacker Cole Dakovich as Badgers verbal pledges.

Let’s take a look at a couple of the new offers from this week:

DE Noah Arinze

Thankful to receive an offer from the University Of Wisconsin. #EliteOrNothing #15 pic.twitter.com/9v1eZOH5jM — NoahArinze (@ArinzeNoah) May 14, 2019

On Monday, the Webster Groves, Mo., native tweeted the offer from Wisconsin.

Both 247Sports and Rivals designate Arinze as a three-star recruit. The latter recruiting service reports 16 offers overall with programs like Arizona State, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin all interested in his collegiate services.

Rivals also reports Arinze visiting Nebraska in February of this year as well. The Huskers have also reportedly offered the Missouri product.

Both recruiting services denote him as a defensive end (247Sports as a weakside, Rivals as a strong side defensive end).

ATH/ILB Len’neth Whitehead

The Badgers offered the Athens, Ga. (Athens Academy), junior on Tuesday. Based on Whitehead’s Hudl film below, he plays both running back and middle linebacker at the high school level.

247Sports’ standalone rankings rate him as a four-star recruit and the No. 80 player overall and No. 4 inside linebacker in the country. Rivals designates him as an athlete and a high three-star prospect.

In the past couple of days alone, Whitehead picked up offers from Texas, Texas A&M and Virginia in addition to Wisconsin. Based on 247Sports’, Power 5 programs like Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan and South Carolina have also presented opportunities for him to play at the college level.