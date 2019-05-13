Mere hours ago, B5Q highlighted three prospects offered by the Wisconsin Badgers in the month of May. However, the coaching staff struck again on Monday with two more opportunities delivered to out-of-state recruits.

Wisconsin currently holds six verbal commitments for the class of 2020, five of which are in-state prep players. In the next month with official visits forthcoming, it should be interesting who joins projected linemen Trey Wedig, Jack Nelson, Dylan Barrett and Ben Barten, wide receiver Chimere Dike and outside linebacker Cole Dakovich as Badgers verbal pledges in this recruiting cycle.

DE Joe Moore

Moore’s Hudl profile lists him at 6’4 and 240 pounds. Both 247Sports and Rivals rate him as a three-star recruit, with 247Sports composite rankings designating him as the No. 23 strong side defensive end in the nation. According to the two recruiting services, the St. Louis (Cardinal Ritter) product holds over 20 offers from Power 5 programs like Arizona, Arizona State, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Oregon.

It has also been a busy week for Moore in the offer department, as Purdue, Toledo, Cal and UW all extended opportunities to him.

CB Max Lofy

EXTREMELY excited to say I’ve received an offer to play football at the University of Wisconsin @BadgerFootball Special thanks to @jimleonhard @warriorqbcoach and the rest of my coaches at the Creek!!

This one hits close to home ⚪️ #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Wmd368xFbC — Max Lofy (@Mclofy) May 13, 2019

Currently an unrated cornerback by both 247Sports and Rivals, Lofy tweeted the offer on late Monday afternoon.

Rivals reports 11 offers for the Colorado Springs, Colo. (Pine Creek) prospect, but BadgerBlitz.com’s Jon McNamara already has a FutureCast prediction in for Wisconsin. You can read more about Lofy via McNamara’s article from last week ($).