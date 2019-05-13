Looking at more 2020 and 2021 Wisconsin offers

Next month during a couple of June weekends, Wisconsin appears to be ready to host several official visitors in hopes of landing them as part of its 2020 class.

That’s for next month, however. Still just weeks after spring football, the coaching staff continues to extend offers to both this current recruiting cycle’s prospects and the 2021 class.

The past two weeks, B5Q has detailed out a few of these potential targets, but here are three more that we have yet to discuss. One is a running back, while the other two are on the defensive side of the ball. Two are also for 2020 prospects, so despite potentially smaller numbers, Wisconsin is still looking at their options with this upcoming class.

2020 RB JoJuan Collins

Blessed to say I’ve received an offer to University of Wisconsin-Madison

Thank you Coach settle ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kudm4h6fxE — Jojuan Collins (@jayshaka24_) May 7, 2019

247Sports composite rankings and Rivals designate Collins as a high three-star prospect (247Sports actually rates him as a four-star recruit).

Collins tweeted the offer on May 7, and note how he thanked Wisconsin running backs coach John Settle in his social media post.

According to Rivals, he holds 15 current opportunities to play at the next level. Power 5 programs like Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and USC all are trying to recruit the Harbor City, Calif. (Narbonne), native.

2020 LB Carson Bruener

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Wisconsin!! @CoachAprilUW pic.twitter.com/K0aAU6uuKU — Carson Bruener (@BruenerCarson) May 3, 2019

Wisconsin again looks out west, this time to the Pacific Northwest in offering the Redmond, Wash., inside linebacker.

Both 247Sports and Rivals rate him as a three-star prospect, and both recruiting services report 11 offers for Bruener. A host of Pac-12 programs—Oregon, Cal, Arizona, Utah, and Colorado among them—along with Northwestern have shown interest in the prep ‘backer.

Rivals reports a visit to Oregon on April 20.

2021 DB Zaequan Gilliespy

Blessed to receive my first offer from the university of wisconsin #planthighschool #godsplan pic.twitter.com/qQmhaoib0n — zaequan , gilliespy (@zaequan4) May 10, 2019

According to Rivals and 247Sports, this appears to be the first offer for the Florida native from Tampa (Plant). The latter recruiting service already rates him as a three-star recruit and the No. 19 safety in the nation for the 2021 class.

For what it’s worth, Rivals designates him currently as a cornerback.