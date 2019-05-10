Wisconsin offers two more 2021 quarterbacks

The Wisconsin Badgers finished their spring practice season two weeks ago, and now the coaching staff appears to be making the recruiting rounds as various recruits have tweeted offers.

As seen last week, Wisconsin appears to be trying to work early on with several prospects from the 2021 class, and that apparently includes looking at several quarterbacks in that recruiting cycle.

Let’s take a look at a couple of those signal callers, along with a couple of wide receivers who received these offers, and B5Q hopes to have another article up by early next week with more recruiting news as well.

QB Sawyer Robertson

From Lubbock, Tex. (Coronado), Robertson retweeted the above tweet on Wednesday.

The first of two quarterback offers in the past few days, in addition to the two from last week, it appears Wisconsin is casting a wider net for signal callers in this 2021 class.

Both 247Sports and Rivals report three offers for Robertson from SMU, Tulsa and Wisconsin. Early on, the former recruiting service also rates him as a four-star prospect, the No. 63 player overall and No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the nation for the next recruiting cycle.

QB Behren Morton

Wisconsin was busy with offering more 2021 quarterbacks this week, as the Eastland, Tex., native tweeted the good news on Thursday.

247Sports already rates him as a four-star recruit, the No. 200 player and the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the country. It should be noted that Rivals lists him as a pro-style quarterback as well.

Both recruiting services report four offers for Morton from USC, Wisconsin, Texas Tech and Tulsa. BadgerBlitz.com’s Jon McNamara spoke with the sophomore gunslinger earlier this week ($).

WR Bralon Brown

On Tuesday, the wide receiver tweeted one of his latest offers.

Both Rivals and 247Sports note 10 offers for Brown, which includes early opportunities from Auburn, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State and Purdue.

Brown’s high school, Chaminade-Madonna, should sound familiar to Wisconsin fans, as 2019 cornerback signee James Williams played his prep ball at the Florida powerhouse.

WR Jalil Farooq

Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the university of Wisconsin ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/bQ8KX4lGc9 — JALIL FAROOQ #3 4⭐️ (@jalilstayhumble) May 9, 2019

On Thursday, the Upper Marlboro, Md. (Wise), wide out tweeted the offer from Wisconsin.

Like the two quarterbacks mentioned in this article, 247Sports rates Farooq as a four-star player early on in this 2021 class—including currently designating him as the No. 205 player and the No. 36 wide receiver in the nation.

Both 247Sports and Rivals report 22 offers from such Power 5 programs like Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina and Texas A&M.