Bucky’s 5th Podcast, Ep. 60: Wisconsin basketball recap, Big Ten tournament preview

A busy week on the podcast, as the first of three episodes drops! With the Wisconsin Badgers locking down fourth place in conference and subsequently the No. 4 seed (and double bye) in the Big Ten Tournament, former Wisconsin standout Brian Butch joins the show to help us preview what lies ahead for Greg Gard’s squad.

Here is the full breakdown:

A quick recap of Wisconsin’s win at Ohio State, one where it blew a 23-point second half lead but rebounded for the win. We discuss Khalil Iverson ’s emergence and if the game served as a microcosm of what the ceiling and the floor of this team is, among other topics.

Big Ten Tournament play starts this week. We ask Brian about Wisconsin's ability (or sometimes lack thereof) to finish in the paint, the X-Factor heading into not just the conference tournament but the NCAA Tournament for the Badgers, and what the floor and the ceiling is for this squad. Brian also gives his predictions for the Big Ten Tournament and lets us know where he thinks Wisconsin will wind up.

