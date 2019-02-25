Wisconsin moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll

The Wisconsin Badgers moved up three spots to No. 19 in the new AP Top 25 poll for men’s college basketball was released this morning.

Wisconsin (19-8 overall, 11-5 Big Ten) won two straight games last week against a scorching hot Illinois team and a room-temperature Northwestern squad.

After a tough couple of games against the Michigan schools, the Badgers got back on track and are now setting their sights on the stretch run and a potential double-bye in the conference tournament. This week provides Wisconsin with two more opportunities for quality wins as the play at Indiana on Tuesday night (8 p.m. CT, ESPN), then return home to take on Penn State on Saturday afternoon (12 p.m. CT, BTN).

Khalil Iverson and Brad Davison led the way for the Badgers last week. With Ethan Happ struggling with turnovers against the Illini, Iverson exploded for 16 points and nine rebounds while Davison poured in a game-high 18 and chipped in with seven boards of his own.

At Welsh-Ryan Arena, Davison notched a team-high 16 with Iverson contributing 11. With these two complementing Happ and D’Mitrik Trice the rest of the way, the Badgers should be tough to beat.

Elsewhere in the top 25, five more Big Ten teams were ranked. Michigan State moved up to No. 6, Michigan fell to No. 9, Purdue slotted in at No. 14, Maryland sky-rocketed up to No. 17 and Iowa dipped one spot to No. 22.

The top five saw a shakeup after Duke’s blowout loss to North Carolina, which moved Gonzaga up to No. 1 followed by Virginia, the Blue Devils, Kentucky and the aforementioned Tar Heels.

Marquette moved into the top 10, and the cowards finally ranked Wofford (No. 24) and a Pac-12 team (Washington, No. 25)! Pretty fun week in the rankings-o-sphere if I do say so myself.