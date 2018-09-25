How Badgers fared in the NFL during Week 3

This is why you draft Badgers.

Many Wisconsin alumni in the NFL have gotten off to a slow start, but Week 3 was a great turnaround. Leading the way this week were J.J. Watt, Joe Schobert, and Russell Wilson. Let’s take a look.

Rookies

Leon Jacobs ( Jaguars ): The Jags took it light on Jacobs’ return from injury, playing him sparingly. He recorded a pair of tackles.

Nick Nelson ( Raiders ): Nelson continues to be inactive, reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury.

Jack Cichy ( Buccaneers ): Cichy turned in another empty stat line.

Cichy turned in another empty stat line. Natrell Jamerson ( Texans ): Saints fans are mad that they cut Jamerson, as his replacement continues to get light up in one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. He’s not doing much with the Texans, though, playing sparingly if at all.

Troy Fumagalli (Broncos): Still on IR.

Sophomores

T.J. Watt ( Steelers ): Watt recorded four tackles in a 30–27 win over Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football.

Corey Clement ( Eagles ): Clement earned his first NFL start on Sunday, and he had a rough day. He rushed for 56 yards on 16 carries, and he fumbled twice.

Clement earned his first NFL start on Sunday, and he had a rough day. He rushed for 56 yards on 16 carries, and he fumbled twice. Vince Biegel (Saints): Look who’s on an NFL roster again! According to Dave Heller, Biegel played only special teams, seeing 25 special teams snaps after being promoted from the practice squad. Also, he wasn’t flagged for roughing the passer. (Yet).

Veterans

Rick Wagner (Lions): He’s doing good things and helped give the Patriots a losing record. The Lions also had a 100-yard rusher for the first time in four years, in part thanks to Wagner.

#Lions Rick Wagner is ranked 1st of 36 at RT per PFF. #OnePride — Logan Lamorandier (@LLamorandier) September 24, 2018

And that’s how you beat the Patriots, friends.

Joe Schobert (Browns): What a STUD. Schobert, a Pro Bowler last year, is having a fabulous season and has played a huge part in the Browns’ win and tie this year. Don’t look now, they’re .500! Schobert had seven tackles in the 21–17 win over the Jets, and he made the game-winning interception.

Chills. That’s why you draft Badgers.

Melvin Gordon (Chargers): Gordon had a good game, rushing for 80 yards on 15 attempts.

Gordon’s touchdown was sprung by a great block by fellow Badger alum Derek Watt.

James White (Patriots): He wasn’t involved enough in the game, only receiving three passes. One of those was for a touchdown, though, to help the Patriots pretend that they might beat the Lions.

There's no running back better than @SweetFeet_White when it comes to receiving TDs.



League-leading 14th receiving TD since 2015, most by a running back in that span. #NEvsDET | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/V2aCGPriE1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2018

Tom Brady on James White, who had the Patriots’ lone touchdown tonight: “He’s got to be involved. The guys who can make plays, those are the ones who should be involved.” — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 24, 2018

That’s right, Tom.

Russell Wilson (Seahawks): His yards were down from last week, but his performance was much better overall. He completed 61.5% of his passes and two touchdowns in a 24–13 win over the Cowboys. More important, Wilson eliminated turnovers from his lexicon this weekend.

Alex Erickson (Bengals): Erickson’s still not getting involved in the offense even though he might be helpful.

I wouldn't be surprised to see WR Alex Erickson line up in the backfield for the Bengals today. They've used him back there before, and it creates a huge mismatch that the Panthers won't be expecting. — PatrickJudis (@PatrickJudis) September 23, 2018

He wasn’t targeted in a 31–21 loss to the Panthers.

Lance Kendricks ( Packers ): A whole lot of nothing. He has 17 receiving yards on the month.

A whole lot of nothing. He has 17 receiving yards on the month. J.J. Watt (Texans): Ohhh you can’t keep this man down for long! Watt has his first MVP-type performance of the year, recording three sacks, four tackles for loss, four QB hits, and one forced fumble.