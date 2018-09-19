How Badgers fared in the NFL during Week 2

You all want some good news about Badgers doing good things on the football field? Well, you won’t find much of it here in our weekly summary of Badgers in the NFL.
Rookies
- Leon Jacobs (Jaguars): Jacobs was inactive for the Jaguars’ 31–20 win over the Patriots. Kind of amazing the Jaguars won considering their inactive list.
Leonard Fournette and Leon Jacobs are officially inactive for today's game.— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 16, 2018
Read more ⤵️
- Nick Nelson (Raiders): Nelson was again inactive in a 20–19 loss to the Broncos, putting off his plans to be the best player in the NFL another week.
- Jack Cichy (Buccaneers): Cichy turned in a blank stat line in Tampa’s 27–21 victory over the Eagles.
- Natrell Jamerson (Texans): Nothing going for Jamerson in a 20–17 loss to the Titans.
- Troy Fumagalli (Broncos): Fumagalli is on injured reserve for a sports hernia.
Sophomores
- T.J. Watt (Steelers): Watt didn’t come close to reprising his Week 1 performance, earning two tackles in a 42–37 loss to the Chiefs.
- Corey Clement (Eagles): Clement ran for a touchdown and 30 yards and hauled in five catches for 55 yards in a 27–21 loss to the Bucs. Some are calling for him to get more reps, though.
.@eagles @CoreyClement_6 will take advantage of the #Bucs misalignment and run to daylight. This kid is a starting running back in this league. #BaldyBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/QJNVTH03n3— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 18, 2018
Veterans
- Travis Frederick (Cowboys): No updates on Frederick’s health in the last few weeks. The Cowboys are keeping him on the roster, which is nice.
- Joe Schobert (Browns): Hey! Moderately good news! Schobert recorded eight tackles in a 21–18 loss to the Saints.
Browns actually kept the opposing TE in check on Sunday. Nice effort from Joe Schobert tracking him after the Browns send the edge rush. Patient in letting him choose his path and track him on the correct hip and makes the play. Well done. #BrownsFilmBDN pic.twitter.com/C4eDmPOMqv— BrownsFilmBreakdown (@BrownsFilmBDN) September 17, 2018
- Melvin Gordon (Chargers): 3.1 yards per carry and 56 total yards? Not good. Suffering an injury in the fourth quarter in a 31–20 win over the Bills? Also not good. Scoring three touchdowns? Good for your fantasy team!
. @Melvingordon25 — Special TDelivery ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/HCQIB2N85H— Chargers Country (@ChargersCountry) September 17, 2018
- James White (Patriots): White continues to be a threat in the throw game, as he caught seven passes for 73 yards. White’s still struggling in traditional running, as he took four attempts for only 11 yards.
Brady to James White on 3rd & 7pic.twitter.com/fdz8MF2gUV— New Account (@ftbeard_17) September 16, 2018
- Russell Wilson (Seahawks): Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Wilson didn’t get much of a return on his 36 passing attempts, only throwing for 226 yards, two touchdowns, and one pick. Aaaaaand he fumbled twice (losing one). Wilson’s offensive line continues to be terrible as he was sacked six times in a 24–17 loss to the Bears on Monday night.
Ugly, just ugly interception by #Seahawks Russell Wilson.... Prince Amukamara read him from start-to-finish off that hitch route . #Bears #SEAvsCHIpic.twitter.com/XjyJj1GeUg— Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) September 18, 2018
- Alex Erickson (Bengals): I’ve received your thousands of emails demanding that I include Erickson in the NFL recap, and I will listen! Erickson had -1 punt return yards and took one kick return for 28 yards. He did nothing else in the Bengals’ 34–23 win over the Colts.
- Lance Kendricks (Packers): One catch for four yards.
- J.J. Watt (Texans): In a definite improvement from Week 1, Watt recorded six tackles and forced a fumble in a 20–17 loss to the Titans.