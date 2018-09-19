 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How Badgers fared in the NFL during Week 2

It was better than Saturday, but so is a vegan bratwurst.

By BobWiedenhoeft
You all want some good news about Badgers doing good things on the football field? Well, you won’t find much of it here in our weekly summary of Badgers in the NFL.

Rookies

  • Leon Jacobs (Jaguars): Jacobs was inactive for the Jaguars’ 31–20 win over the Patriots. Kind of amazing the Jaguars won considering their inactive list.
  • Nick Nelson (Raiders): Nelson was again inactive in a 20–19 loss to the Broncos, putting off his plans to be the best player in the NFL another week.
  • Jack Cichy (Buccaneers): Cichy turned in a blank stat line in Tampa’s 27–21 victory over the Eagles.
  • Natrell Jamerson (Texans): Nothing going for Jamerson in a 20–17 loss to the Titans.
  • Troy Fumagalli (Broncos): Fumagalli is on injured reserve for a sports hernia.

Sophomores

  • T.J. Watt (Steelers): Watt didn’t come close to reprising his Week 1 performance, earning two tackles in a 42–37 loss to the Chiefs.
  • Corey Clement (Eagles): Clement ran for a touchdown and 30 yards and hauled in five catches for 55 yards in a 27–21 loss to the Bucs. Some are calling for him to get more reps, though.

Veterans

  • Travis Frederick (Cowboys): No updates on Frederick’s health in the last few weeks. The Cowboys are keeping him on the roster, which is nice.
  • Joe Schobert (Browns): Hey! Moderately good news! Schobert recorded eight tackles in a 21–18 loss to the Saints.
  • Melvin Gordon (Chargers): 3.1 yards per carry and 56 total yards? Not good. Suffering an injury in the fourth quarter in a 31–20 win over the Bills? Also not good. Scoring three touchdowns? Good for your fantasy team!
  • James White (Patriots): White continues to be a threat in the throw game, as he caught seven passes for 73 yards. White’s still struggling in traditional running, as he took four attempts for only 11 yards.
  • Russell Wilson (Seahawks): Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Wilson didn’t get much of a return on his 36 passing attempts, only throwing for 226 yards, two touchdowns, and one pick. Aaaaaand he fumbled twice (losing one). Wilson’s offensive line continues to be terrible as he was sacked six times in a 24–17 loss to the Bears on Monday night.
  • Alex Erickson (Bengals): I’ve received your thousands of emails demanding that I include Erickson in the NFL recap, and I will listen! Erickson had -1 punt return yards and took one kick return for 28 yards. He did nothing else in the Bengals’ 34–23 win over the Colts.
  • Lance Kendricks (Packers): One catch for four yards.
  • J.J. Watt (Texans): In a definite improvement from Week 1, Watt recorded six tackles and forced a fumble in a 20–17 loss to the Titans.

