Wisconsin misses out on 2019 recruits Lance Dixon, Jake Hornibrook

On Sunday, two 2019 Wisconsin Badgers targets verbally committed to other Power Five programs.

Four-star linebacker Lance Dixon announced he verbally committed to Penn State, while offensive lineman Jake Hornibrook—brother of current Wisconsin starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook—announced he would play college ball at Stanford.

Dixon, a West Bloomfield, Mich., prospect that attends the former high school of Wisconsin wide receivers Taj Mustapha and A.J. Abbott, officially visited Wisconsin during the weekend of June 15–17 and visited the Nittany Lions the weekend before. Early last month, he announced UW was in his top five alongside Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State.

Dixon is rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports (both composite and standalone) rankings and a three-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals.

Wisconsin offered Hornibrook in May, but it appears that he never took an official visit to Madison before verbally committing to Stanford.

247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals all rate Hornibrook as a high three-star recruit, with 247Sports noting 25 offers for the lineman, including from Clemson, Baylor, Boston College, Nebraska, Oregon, and Tennessee.