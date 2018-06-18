For all the chatter that goes on in their group chat, last weekend showed itself to be a great opportunity for offensive lineman Joe Tippmann and several other Class of 2019 Wisconsin Badgers verbal commits to come together even further in Madison.

Tippmann—along with quarterback Graham Mertz, fellow offensive lineman Logan Brown, athlete Marcus Graham, tight end Hayden Rucci, and defensive lineman Keeanu Benton—took in the university and campus area on their official visits starting on June 8.

“It was awesome,” Tippmann told B5Q on June 13, before Mertz reaffirmed his commitment to Wisconsin. “I got a chance to meet all the other commits from my class. It was awesome to be able to set a relationship with them.”

Tippmann and those commits, along with two uncommitted recruits in linebacker Spencer Lytle and offensive lineman Bryce Benhart, experienced quite a busy schedule from going to Camp Randall, talking with coaches, taking in Lake Mendota on a boat ride and having dinner at the top of the Edgewater Hotel on one night only to have Saturday night’s meal at Paul Chryst’s house.

According to the Fort Wayne, Ind. (Bishop Dwenger), native, there was not one true moment that stood out from his official visit.

“Just pretty much getting together with the guys and getting the relationship going,” Tippmann said, “and it’s a fun group of guys and I love it.”

As Rucci told B5Q last week, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph and the coaching staff showcased a highlight video of the players in attendance.

“Well, we had a meeting with all the offensive guys where he cut all of our plays up and cut up all our best plays,” Tippmann said. “He was trying to show us what our offense will entail, if that’s the word, so we got all hyped up watching all of each other’s film.”

247Sports rates Tippmann as a four-star offensive tackle, the No. 330 player, and the No. 36 offensive tackle in the country. Based on the prep lineman’s comments, it appears he could also slide inside and play at a number of positions.

“He sees me as kind of like a guard/tackle, and he said he thinks I can play on both sides, either left or right,” Tippmann said, noting he is around 6’6.

Both Lytle and Benhart reportedly made the trip to Madison along with the other players currently verbally committed to the program. Lytle is a high-three star linebacker according to the three recruiting services while Benhart is a consensus four-star lineman.

“Well it seemed like we already established a great connection with them,” Tippmann said about the players’ interactions with the Wisconsin targets, “and we’re hoping, we’re trying everything we could to get them to Wisconsin.”

Tippmann still is working to hone his pass and run blocking abilities, and recently earned “Big Man Challenge” honors at the Under Armor All-America camp in Chicago last month.

Heading into his senior year, he plans to sign during the early signing period in December but will not enroll early.

Tippmann also told B5Q there are no current plans for other unofficial or official visits.

“Nah, I’m locked down.”

Does that mean he is 100 percent committed to Wisconsin?

“Yes sir.”