2019 DT Gio Paez commits to Wisconsin

All glory to God. Committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison!! ⚪️ #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/RgPM2U1wzS

Another projected defensive lineman from the class of 2019 will be headed to Madison, as Cornelius, N.C. (William Amos Hough) recruit Gio Paez verbally committed to the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday. He made his announcement via Twitter, this after officially visiting the university and campus this weekend.

Paez is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals, with 247Sports composite rankings noting he is the No. 66 defensive tackle in the nation.

According to his junior year highlights from Hudl, Paez recorded 51 tackles, 16 for loss, with nine sacks and three forced fumbles.

Both 247Sports and Rivals note Paez has received offers from Kentucky, Nebraska, N.C. State, Louisville, Texas A&M and UCF, among others. Wisconsin offered him back in May.

Official Visit in Madison ✅ pic.twitter.com/uFkcaD3d4L — Gio Paez (@Gio_paez7117) June 17, 2018

Paez would be the second projected defensive lineman currently in this class of 2019 alongside Janesville, Wis. (Craig) standout Keeanu Benton.

Wisconsin now holds 11 verbal commits for the class of 2019, with Paez joining Benton, athlete Leo Chenal, quarterback Graham Mertz, offensive linemen Logan Brown and Joe Tippmann, running back Julius Davis, tight end Hayden Rucci, athlete Marcus Graham, cornerback James Williams and athlete Dean Engram.

Stay tuned for more from B5Q regarding other players’ official visits and what’s next.