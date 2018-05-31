Just weeks into his professional football career, former Wisconsin Badgers fullback Austin Ramesh is hanging up the cleats.

Ramesh announced his retirement from football on Thursday evening via Instagram:

“Recently, I have made the decision to step away from football. Throughout the last couple of years, I have been dealing with some of the negative effects of head injuries. After a lot of thought and conversation, I know that it is in my best interest to hang up the pads. I am grateful for the opportunities football has given me and te people I have met along the way, but I look forward to a healthy and successful future without it.”

Late Thursday afternoon, the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Michael Gehlkin first reported the news.

Ramesh signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals after becoming a versatile member of Wisconsin’s offense. He finished the 2017 season with 89 yards rushing with two touchdowns, along with six receptions for 76 yards.

In his collegiate career, he played in 40 games with 18 starts, accumulating 147 yards rushing and 130 yards receiving with six total touchdowns.