Northern Illinois C Owen Hamilton announces intention to transfer to Wisconsin

A former in-state recruit returns home, as Northern Illinois center Owen Hamilton announced on Tuesday via Twitter that he intends to transfer and play for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Both Evan Flood of 247Sports and Jon McNamara of BadgerBlitz.com/Rivals.com reported on Tuesday that Hamilton will walk-on.

Hamilton, listed at 7’0 and 255 pounds according to the Huskies’ website, averaged 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game last season in 27 contests. The Prescott, Wis., native shot 64.7 percent (22-of-34) from the field as a freshman.

Based on his eligibility, Hamilton would have to sit out one year due to NCAA transfer rules but then have three years of eligibility remaining.

As a senior at Prescott High School, Hamilton claimed 2017 Division 3 all-state honors from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association after averaging 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game on way to helping the Cardinals finish as a runner-up for the Division 3 state championship during the 2016-17 season.