2019 ATH Marcus Graham commits to Wisconsin

Just days after being offered, Mount Holly, N.C. (Mountain Island Charter) recruit Marcus Graham announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that he has verbally committed to Wisconsin.

Graham is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports’ composite rankings and a two-star prospect by Rivals. Both recruiting services designate the North Carolina product as an athlete.

In a quick turnaround, Graham just visited Wisconsin earlier this week, tweeting that UW offered him on Monday.

In the Hudl highlights from his junior season, the 5’11, 175-pound Graham demonstrates speed and elusiveness in the backfield, as well as in the passing game at what appeared to be the quarterback and wide receiver positions. According to BadgerBlitz.com’s Jon McNamara, Graham could be utilized on either offense or defense.

Graham is verbal commitment No. 9 for Wisconsin’s class of 2019, joining offensive linemen Logan Brown and Joe Tippmann, quarterback Graham Mertz, running back Julius Davis, wide receiver Nolan Groulx, safety Bryson Shaw, tight end Hayden Rucci, and athlete Leo Chenal.