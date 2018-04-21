Wisconsin QB Karé Lyles tweets intention to leave UW

Wisconsin’s quarterback room will apparently lose Karé Lyles.

The redshirt sophomore-to-be tweeted on Friday night what appeared to be his intentions to transfer from UW. The former three-star recruit from Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro) was an early enrollee in 2016, but faced an increasingly crowded pipeline at quarterback.

UW had no confirmation of Lyles leaving the program as of Friday evening.

Thank you UW for the memories, but it’s time to focus on a new chapter and a new beginning. The best is yet to come! Just a kid with a dream, and I didn’t come this far just to come this far. It’s time to work! — Karé Lyles (@klyles9) April 21, 2018

After joining UW in 2016, Lyles redshirted that season. He did not play in 2017, the same year his younger brother, Kayden, also joined the Badgers as an early enrollee along the offensive line. Their father, Kevin, played quarterback and tight end for Wisconsin from 1993–96.

Karé was a three-star quarterback coming out of the class of 2017 according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, which also ranked him as the No. 43 pro-style QB. He was one of the earliest commits to Wisconsin’s class that year, committing in March 2015.

Behind starter Alex Hornibrook, true sophomore Jack Coan beat out Lyles as the No. 2 quarterback last fall. Coan then proceeded to perform well during Wisconsin’s 15 practices this spring.

With Lyles gone, redshirt freshman Danny Vanden Boom would be the No. 3 quarterback on the roster. The Kimberly, Wis., native and Wiscosnin legacy also threw the ball well during the spring and impressed B5Q’s Jake Kocorowski.

2018 scholarship signee Chase Wolf and walk-on Nate Carter will join the team this summer and participate in fall camp. Highly-touted 2019 quarterback Graham Mertz verbally committed to Wisconsin in October 2017.