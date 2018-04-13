2019 OLB Spencer Lytle, CB Semar Melvin set official visits to Wisconsin

Visiting Madison in the summer is the best time to take in the sights and sounds of a bustling capital city smushed between two lakes on an isthmus . The Memorial Union Terrace and its serene view, a weekly farmer’s market around the capitol, and other activities accompanied by (usually) comfortable temperatures make it a sight to behold.

For that matter, in the context of college football, it appears two Wisconsin Badgers targets will be visiting in mid-June.

Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco) outside linebacker Spencer Lytle and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas) cornerback Semar Melvin both announced on Twitter this week that they will take official visits to Wisconsin from June 15–17.

Lytle, who tweeted his visit dates on Friday, took an unofficial visit to Madison earlier this month. Along with the Badgers’ offer on March 8, 247Sports notes the three-star recruit (by all three recruiting services) received Power Five offers from UCLA, Notre Dame, Clemson, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M, among others.

Originally slated to officially visit on June 8–10, Melvin announced the rescheduling for a week later on Wednesday.

A four-star corner by Rivals and a three-star by 247Sports (both composite and standalone), Melvin reportedly has offers from Wisconsin, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and other Power Five schools.

For what it’s worth, Wisconsin holds its last position camp on the 15th.