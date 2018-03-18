Wisconsin hosts 2019 commits Julius Davis, Hayden Rucci

With spring practices starting up this week for the Wisconsin Badgers, head coach Paul Chryst hosted some high school recruits this weekend.

Among those in Madison on Saturday were 2019 verbal commits Julius Davis and Hayden Rucci.

Davis is a high three-star recruit according to 247Sports and Rivals, and since committing to the Badgers in November, he has received offers from Power Five programs like LSU, USC, and Notre Dame. The Menomonee Falls, Wis., native tweeted pictures with his future teammate Rucci and assistant coaches John Settle and Chris Haering.

Had a great visit in Madtown ! pic.twitter.com/E5Moc27BgQ — J32 (@juliusdavis32) March 17, 2018

Rucci, from Lititz, Pa., is a four-star prospect according to Rivals and a three-star recruit according to 247Sports (composite and standalone) and ESPN. The tight end committed to Wisconsin last month.

Related What 2019 TE Hayden Rucci could bring to Wisconsin

It also appeared his younger brother, Nolan—a 2021 lineman— got a taste of Madison as well.

Great time at UW w/ @haydengucci! Thanks @CoachJoeRudolph for showing me how it’s done in the trenches at Camp Randall! pic.twitter.com/nOvHupTl6D — Nolan Rucci (@nolanr_21) March 18, 2018

Washington, D.C. (Gonzaga) native Dean Engram also visited this weekend, tweeting a video on Saturday of him throwing up the “W” while spinning a football on the ground.

Engram is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals. ESPN and Rivals list the mid-Atlantic prospect as an athlete, while 247Sports lists him as a wide receiver and cornerback.

The University of Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/Iz2ELRCFYl — Dean Engram (@TheRealDean__) March 17, 2018

Will-be sophomore cornerback Madison Cone tweeted earlier on Saturday about the visit from the D.C. athlete.

With Rafael Gaglianone exhausting his eligibility after the 2018 season, it should bear watching who Wisconsin offers in this recruiting cycle, if anyone.

San Diego, Calif. (Francis Parker) kicker/punter Ryan Sanborn also took in Madison and the Wisconsin facilities this weekend (h/t BadgerBlitz.com’s Jon McNamara).

Sanborn is rated the No. 10 punter and No. 12 kicker in the nation for the class of 2019, according to Kohl’s Kicking Camp. He is the No. 7 punter and No. 10 kicker according to Chris Sailer Kicking. He holds offers from Yale and Princeton, both within the last month.