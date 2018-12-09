Reports: 2019 FB Quan Easterling flips to Wisconsin

The class of 2019 continues to take shape for the Wisconsin Badgers, and on Sunday, it grew once again.

247Sports’ Evan Flood and BadgerBlitz.com’s Jon McNamara reported on Sunday that Akron, Ohio (Archbishop Hoban) fullback Quan Easterling flipped his verbal commitment to Wisconsin.

Easterling previously pledged to the Zips and head coach Terry Bowden’s staff in late June. Last Sunday, however, Akron fired Bowden.

247Sports’ composite rankings list Easterling as a three-star recruit. He committed to the Zips on June 20, and both recruiting services list five offers from schools.

Easterling received the offer from Wisconsin on Oct. 28 and confirmed with B5Q last week that he was officially visiting UW this weekend.

Looking at his senior highlights embedded above, Easterling—listed at 6’2, 230 pounds on his Hudl profile—appears to fit the mold of a Wisconsin fullback. His bruising style of play and ability to pancake defenders at the prep level is impressive. How it translates to the college level will be something to watch, but it appears fellow 2019 running back Julius Davis has found one of his lead blockers for the next four to five years.

Easterling’s flip makes 18 scholarship commits for Wisconsin’s class of 2019: