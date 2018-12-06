Wisconsin hosting official visits this weekend

Four class of 2019 recruits—two verbal commits and two prospects who are already committed to other programs—will take in Wisconsin on their official visits this weekend.

B5Q confirmed with fullback Quan Easterling and safety Titus Toler that they will be at UW this weekend. Both Easterling’s and Toler’s official visits were previously reported by 247Sports and Rivals on the recruiting services’ respective profiles of each player.

247Sports composite rankings list Easterling, an Akron, Ohio (Archbishop Hoban), native, as a three-star recruit. He committed to the Zips on June 20, and both recruiting services note five offers that have been extended towards him. However, Akron recently fired head coach Terry Bowden on Dec. 2.

For what it’s worth, 247Sports is also noting on Easterling’s profile that he will be visiting UCLA next weekend.

Still a Colorado commit, 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN designate Toler as a three-star safety. He committed to the Buffaloes on July 16, and Rivals lists 14 offers for the prep defensive back—including from Power Five programs like Arizona State, Cal, Minnesota, UCLA, Washington, and Washington State.

Colorado fired head coach Mike MacIntyre in November but on Wednesday announced the hire of Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker to take over the football program. Tucker is also a former Wisconsin defensive back that played under Barry Alvarez.

247Sports showed that Toler visited former Wisconsin defensive coordinator and current Cal head coach Justin Wilcox and the Golden Bears in Berkeley last weekend.

Already verbally committed to Wisconsin for the class of 2019, wide receiver Stephan Bracey and inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta will officially visit this weekend as well.

Both pledged to Wisconsin early in November and confirmed with B5Q earlier this week they will be in town. 247Sports composite rankings rate Bracey and Njongmeta as three-star prospects in this class.