A look ahead to Wisconsin’s 2020 commits

The early signing period may very well be wrapping up, but there is still a little under two months away from the actual 2019 National Signing Day on Feb. 6. With Wisconsin’s class pretty much accounted for—at least for now—let us turn our attention to the next recruiting cycle ...

... because really, recruiting never ends.

Head coach Paul Chryst already can boast four verbal commitments for the 2020 class as of Dec. 21, and all of them are linemen. Three of the four are in-state products who have jumped at the chance to lock down their collegiate homes, while the other hails from the Land of Lincoln.

OL Jack Nelson

The first verbal commit of the 2020 class came last season. A four-star recruit by 247Sports composite rankings, the Stoughton, Wis., native committed in October 2017.

According to 247Sports, whose composite rankings rate him as the No. 203 player overall and No. 26 offensive tackle in the nation, Nelson holds offers from Wisconsin and Michigan. As a junior, he claimed first-team all-state honors (large schools) by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA).

OL Trey Wedig

Another four-star offensive lineman, Wedig currently ranks as the No. 93 player in the country and No. 11 player in the country, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Like his future teammate in Nelson, the WFCA named him as a first-team all-state selection.

Wedig announced his verbal commitment to Wisconsin after the Badgers’ win over New Mexico on Sept. 8 this season. According to 247Sports, he held eight offers from UW, Michigan, Notre Dame, Nebraska and USC, among others.

OL Dylan Barrett

The third verbal commit of this class and first out-of-state recruit, Barrett hails from St. Charles, Ill. (East).

247Sports composite rankings designate Barrett as a three-star recruit and No. 25 offensive guard in the nation.

Both 247Sports and Rivals list 13 offers for the Illinois product, which includes opportunities from Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Northwestern and West Virginia, among others.

Barrett verbally committed to Wisconsin on Oct. 8 and took an unofficial visit to UW during the final game of the regular season against Minnesota.

OL/DL Ben Barten

The latest verbal commitment to this class, the Stratford, Wis., product verbally committed in late October.

Rated a three-star commit by 247Sports composite rankings, Barten is a three-star prospect, the No. 567 player in the nation and No. 60 offensive tackle in the nation. The recruiting service states he holds offers from Wisconsin, Iowa and South Dakota State.