The Wisconsin Badgers became beneficiaries of four class of 2019 commits who flipped from previous pledges to other programs. Those include tight end Clay Cundiff (Kansas), wide receiver Stephan Bracey (Western Michigan), fullback Quan Easterling (Akron) and safety Titus Toler (Colorado).

It was not all good news for the Wisconsin coaching staff this recruiting cycle, however, as some verbal pledges eventually found homes elsewhere. Three recruits—all interviewed by B5Q prior to their eventual change of hearts—signed with other schools.

However, it’s not like the situation with Miami, where Mark Richt’s program had seen 15 players decommit in its class of 2019.

Bryson Shaw

The first flip of the 2019 recruiting cycle, Shaw initially committed to Wisconsin on Jan. 27. Rated a high three-star safety by 247Sports composite rankings—a four-star prospect by 247Sports’s standalone ratings—he held on as a member of Wisconsin’s class until April 28. During the 2018 NFL Draft weekend, Shaw decided to flip to Ohio State and shut down his recruiting process.

He signed as part of the Buckeyes’ 2019 class that currently ranks 12th in the nation. Recently, Wisconsin picked up a verbal commitment from Toler, who is listed as a safety by 247Sports and Rivals.

Nolan Groulx

The Cornelius, N.C. (William Amos Hough), standout wide receiver—and prep teammate of current Wisconsin defensive line commit Gio Paez—initially committed to the Badgers on Jan. 28. Groulx was part of a huge recruiting stride for UW where Shaw, tight end Hayden Rucci (Feb. 5) and himself all joined the program’s class of 2019.

Like Shaw, however, Groulx turned his attention elsewhere, de-committing from Wisconsin in early May. Over a month later, he stayed close to home in verbally committing to ACC program Wake Forest.

247Sports composite rankings currently designate Groulx as a four-star recruit and No. 198 player in the nation. He will play with Wisconsin commits Graham Mertz and Logan Brown in the 2019 All-American Bowl in early January.

In his place, Wisconsin flipped Bracey but also has former IMG product Cameron Phillips as projected wide receivers in this class. Phillips, a high three-star prospect by 247Sports, will walk-on to UW.

Marcus Graham

The last of the three, Graham flipped to Stanford on Nov. 2. He previously committed to Wisconsin in April, part of his recruiting process that quickly ended after receiving a UW offer after visiting during spring practice season.

From Mount Holly, N.C. (Mountain Island Charter), Graham is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports composite rankings and a two-star prospect by Rivals.

When speaking with B5Q in June, Graham mentioned that he would likely play as a slot receiver at Wisconsin, though the staff at the time was also looking at him as a defensive back.

Graham reportedly injured his ACL earlier this season, costing him his high school senior campaign.

Stanford not just flipped Graham, but offensive lineman Jake Hornibrook—brother of Wisconsin QB1 Alex—committed to the Cardinal over an offer to join his sibling with the Badgers.