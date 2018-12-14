2019 S Titus Toler commits to Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers found another recruit for its future defensive backfield on Friday, as 2019 safety Titus Toler announced that he flipped his verbal commitment to UW.

From Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco), Toler officially visited Wisconsin the weekend of Dec. 7-9 after the coaching staff offered him on Nov. 23.

247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN designate Toler as a three-star safety who initially committed to Colorado on July 16. Rivals shows 14 offers for the California defensive back, including from Power Five programs like Arizona State, Cal, Minnesota, UCLA, Washington, and Washington State.

Colorado fired Mike MacIntyre in November, but on Dec. 5 announced the hire of Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker to take over as head coach.

247Sports showed that Toler visited Cal, led by former Wisconsin defensive coordinator and current head coach Justin Wilcox, on the weekend of Nov. 30.

Toler joins his prep teammate, projected 2019 outside linebacker Spencer Lytle, as Wisconsin commits.

That makes 19 commits for the class of 2019. He joins a scholarship class that includes: