 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Aside from Nebraska game, Wisconsin faces big recruiting weekend

New, 5 comments

Several commits and targets are in town.

By Jake Kocorowski Updated
Rucci Family

It’s shaping up to be a huge recruiting weekend for the No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers as they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night.

According to some reports and B5Q’s own confirmation, some 2019 commits will be in town along with key recruits and a couple of official visitors. What better time to show off Camp Randall Stadium and the campus area than under the lights in a primetime game.

This is likely not the full list of recruits that could attend, though B5Q has tried to confirm various reports as possible.

2019 recruits/commits

TE Hayden Rucci

B5Q confirmed with the prep tight end standout—a four-star recruit and Rivals’ No. 250 player in the country—earlier this week that he will be in town.

QB Graham Mertz

B5Q confirmed with the four-star quarterback that he will be in Madison.

OL Joe Tippmann

B5Q confirmed with the 247Sports four-star lineman earlier this week that he’ll be in town for the game.

OLB Spencer Lytle

B5Q confirmed with the high three-star ‘backer from California that he’ll be in town.

OL Logan Brown

Looks like the 247Sports composite five-star lineman and Wisconsin commit is heading to Madison as well.

Inside linebacker Jared Casey

Both Rivals and 247Sports note the Louisville, Ky. (Ballard) ‘backer will be in Madison this weekend. He is a four-star recruit and the No. 16 inside linebacker in the nation according to Rivals.

On Friday, he tweeted this graphic from Wisconsin:

TE Clay Cundiff

247Sports’ crystal ball predictions have completely flipped to the Badgers for the current Kansas verbal. A three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals, B5Q confirmed with the prep tight end that he will be officially visiting Wisconsin this weekend (both recruiting services previously reported that he would be visiting as well).

Wisconsin already has one tight end in this recruiting cycle with Rucci, but based on the writing on the proverbial wall (*stares at crystal ball projections*), it appears another could be coming to Madison.

OLB Skyler Meyers

BadgerBlitz.com’s Jon McNamara reported on Oct. 2 that the Blue Springs, Mo., recruit will be in town. He is a two-star prospect by 247Sports.

2019 Wisconsin basketball commit Tyler Wahl

The lone commit for Greg Gard’s current recruiting cycle, it looks like the Minnesota native will be in town.

2020 recruits

Lineman Dylan Barrett

Both Rivals and 247Sports list the St. Charles (East) native as a three-star prospect with over a dozen offers already. Barrett noted he’ll be in town this weekend.

LB Cole Dakovich

B5Q confirmed with the Waukesha, Wis. (Catholic Memorial) recruit that he will be at the game. 247Sports’ Allen Trieu first reported the visit earlier this week.

2021 recruits

DE J.C. Latham

McNamara confirmed on Friday night that the in-state prep standout will be at Camp Randall.

OL Blake Fisher

Wisconsin just offered the Avon, Ind., recruit earlier this week. That high school ring a bell? It should, as it’s the alma mater of current true freshman wide receiver Isaac Guerendo. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong first reported the news.

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...