Aside from Nebraska game, Wisconsin faces big recruiting weekend

It’s shaping up to be a huge recruiting weekend for the No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers as they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night.

According to some reports and B5Q’s own confirmation, some 2019 commits will be in town along with key recruits and a couple of official visitors. What better time to show off Camp Randall Stadium and the campus area than under the lights in a primetime game.

This is likely not the full list of recruits that could attend, though B5Q has tried to confirm various reports as possible.

2019 recruits/commits

TE Hayden Rucci

B5Q confirmed with the prep tight end standout—a four-star recruit and Rivals’ No. 250 player in the country—earlier this week that he will be in town.

QB Graham Mertz

B5Q confirmed with the four-star quarterback that he will be in Madison.

OL Joe Tippmann

B5Q confirmed with the 247Sports four-star lineman earlier this week that he’ll be in town for the game.

OLB Spencer Lytle

B5Q confirmed with the high three-star ‘backer from California that he’ll be in town.

OL Logan Brown

Looks like the 247Sports composite five-star lineman and Wisconsin commit is heading to Madison as well.

5 hours out of Wisconsin ⚪️ — Logan Brown (@loganbrown53) October 6, 2018

Inside linebacker Jared Casey

Both Rivals and 247Sports note the Louisville, Ky. (Ballard) ‘backer will be in Madison this weekend. He is a four-star recruit and the No. 16 inside linebacker in the nation according to Rivals.

Committing on October 11th!! #shhh — Jaręd Çasey (@jared_casey01) October 3, 2018

On Friday, he tweeted this graphic from Wisconsin:

TE Clay Cundiff

247Sports’ crystal ball predictions have completely flipped to the Badgers for the current Kansas verbal. A three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals, B5Q confirmed with the prep tight end that he will be officially visiting Wisconsin this weekend (both recruiting services previously reported that he would be visiting as well).

Wisconsin already has one tight end in this recruiting cycle with Rucci, but based on the writing on the proverbial wall (*stares at crystal ball projections*), it appears another could be coming to Madison.

TD, BC @AidenNiedens ➡️ @clay_cundiff10



Cundiff skies to put the 20-year dagger through Kapaun.



28-24, Carroll leads Kapaun

1:56, 4Q#VKscores pic.twitter.com/4IKe74XxcE — Hayden Kyle Barber (@HK_Barber) October 6, 2018

OLB Skyler Meyers

BadgerBlitz.com’s Jon McNamara reported on Oct. 2 that the Blue Springs, Mo., recruit will be in town. He is a two-star prospect by 247Sports.

2019 OLB Skyler Myers headed to #Wisconsin this weekend:https://t.co/u3v5FgNJER — Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) October 3, 2018

2019 Wisconsin basketball commit Tyler Wahl

The lone commit for Greg Gard’s current recruiting cycle, it looks like the Minnesota native will be in town.

Wisconsin official this weekend ⚪️ #FTC — Tyler Wahl (@tjwahl01) October 1, 2018

2020 recruits

Lineman Dylan Barrett

Both Rivals and 247Sports list the St. Charles (East) native as a three-star prospect with over a dozen offers already. Barrett noted he’ll be in town this weekend.

Thanks for the wishes Coach! I’m pumped to come back up for gameday this Saturday! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/VUyGfZ8HPc — Dylan Barrett (@dylanfootball51) October 4, 2018

LB Cole Dakovich

B5Q confirmed with the Waukesha, Wis. (Catholic Memorial) recruit that he will be at the game. 247Sports’ Allen Trieu first reported the visit earlier this week.

Waukesha (Wis.) Catholic Memorial 2020 LB Cole Dakovich (6-5, 220) took a few years off football, but is back this year and playing well enough to be recruited by the Big Ten. He visits #Wisconsin this weekend and has already been to #Iowa. (VIP) https://t.co/IjpLbJLfHo pic.twitter.com/tlLEfpDcWu — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) October 3, 2018

2021 recruits

DE J.C. Latham

McNamara confirmed on Friday night that the in-state prep standout will be at Camp Randall.

Just confirmed that 2021 DE JC Latham will visit #Wisconsin tomorrow. Arguably the #Badgers top overall target in that class. https://t.co/evQgqCYIQE — Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) October 6, 2018

OL Blake Fisher

Wisconsin just offered the Avon, Ind., recruit earlier this week. That high school ring a bell? It should, as it’s the alma mater of current true freshman wide receiver Isaac Guerendo. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong first reported the news.